Actor Ramya under fire for skipping Ambareesh’s funeral, vacates her Mandya home

It seems actor-politician Ramya’s problems are far from over. She recently courted a major controversy by not paying her final respects in person to matinee idol Ambareesh, who was touted as her mentor in films and politics. While she did share her condolence on her Twitter page, fans took exception to her staying away from the funeral of the departed superstar.

Advertising

The Julie actor has cited her medical condition for her inability to pay her last respects to Ambareesh. Weeks before the passing of Ambareesh, Ramya had undergone a surgery to remove a tumor in her leg.

On October 19, she had posted a picture of her bandaged feet on Instagram detailing her medical condition. “That’s me for the next few weeks, what a bummer! but at least my foot is now tumour and cancer free *awaiting biopsy*. If any of you feel pain in your body, go see a doc, don’t ignore it like I did. Giant cell tumour of the tendon sheath is 1 in a million and mostly affects women, it’s benign and can turn malignant. Early detection is key. And my biggest lesson to always listen to my body #loveyourself. P.S will restart #nosugarchallenge on Monday (sic),” she had posted.

However, fans were in no mood to listen to Ramya. She was subjected to intense trolling on social media, prompting her to make her Twitter account inaccessible.

Advertising

The members of the Kannada film industry paid their respects to Ambareesh, who passed away on November 24. Superstars from other film industries such as Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi and Mohan Babu also attended his funeral.

In the light of the latest controversy, Ramya has vacated her rented house at Vidya Nagar in Mandya. According to various reports, on Sunday night, her household items from the house were loaded in two trucks and were moved to an unknown location.

It’s worth noting that Ramya had rented a house in Mandya about a year ago to pursue her interests in politics. According to reports, she wanted to contest recent Lok Sabha by-elections from the constituency, from where she was first elected as MP in 2013.