Marathi actor Ramesh Bhatkar passes away

Popular Marathi actor Ramesh Bhatkar passed away on Monday, following a long battle with cancer. He was 70.

Advertising

Ramesh’s good friend and Marathi actor Jaywant Wadkar told indianexpress.com, “He passed away in the afternoon. It is a big loss for the industry. Ramesh was a great friend and a happy soul. I will really miss him.”

Ramesh Bhatkar will be cremated tonight at Shivaji Park.

Apart from the Marathi film industry, the veteran actor also worked in the Indian television industry. Ramesh was known for his roles in shows like Commando, Damini and Hello Inspector.

Ramesh Bhatkar is survived by his wife.