Kadhala Kadhala actor Rambha is expecting her third child

Actor Rambha, one of the top heroines of the 90s in Telugu and Tamil, is now expecting her third child with her husband Indrakumar Padmanabhan. Taking to Instagram to share the happy news, Rambha posted a picture of herself flaunting her baby bump. “I wish to share my happy news to all the mothers around the world that I am pregnant with our baby number 3👶 showing off my pregnancy 🤰 baby bump picture proudly:))I cannot express my bundles of joy😍please pray for me and my family 🙏,” she wrote.

The actor is a mother to two girls, Laanya and Saasha. She earlier had some trouble with her husband and had filed for divorce as well. But the couple seemed to have sorted their differences out and are happily expecting their third child.

One of the prominent faces who ruled Tamil and Telugu industries in the 90s, Rambha had worked with several top heroes of the era. Known for her curvaceous looks, Rambha was one of the dream heroines in Kollywood. In fact, the 90s star made a voluptuous body look aesthetic and desirable on screen. Some of Rambha’s known films are Kadhala Kadhala with Kamala Haasan and Prabhu Deva, Ullaithai Allitha with Karthik, Arunachalam with Rajinikanth, Ninaithen Vanthai with Vijay. While she focussed on Tamil and Telugu, the actor had also acted in Kannada, Hindi and Malayalam films. Her popular Bollywood films include Judwaa and Bandhan opposite Salman Khan, apart from Gharwali Baharwali with Anil Kapoor and Kyo Kii… Main Jhuth Nahin Bolta with Govinda.

While Rambha stopped acting in films a couple of years earlier, the actor has been part of reality shows on television.

