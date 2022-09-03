scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 03, 2022

Ram Gopal Varma says ‘nobody in Bollywood’ liked KGF 2, reveals ‘big director’ tried to watch it five times but couldn’t finish

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma also expressed his views on KGF: Chapter 2, and said that he was 'flummoxed' by it.

YashYash in KGF: Chapter 2.

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, broke several records at the box office earlier this year. But filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently shared that a some people in the Hindi film industry didn’t like the film. He also expressed his shock at a “logic-less film like KGF: Chapter 2” breaking all the records.

In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, Varma shared that “nobody in Bollywood liked it (KGF 2),” and that the Hindi industry is confused about what to do after its humongous success.

Also read |After KGF 2 and RRR’s success, Manoj Bajpayee says no one is talking about quality of films: ‘Sab 1000 cr mein phase hain’

He said, “A very big director of Bollywood told me, ‘Ramu, I tried to watch it 5 times but I couldn’t go beyond half an hour’. He then got back to working on the script for his next film. While arguing over a scene, his scriptwriter reasoned, ‘But this kind of scene worked in KGF: Chapter 2, right?’! There’s a line in Hollywood, ‘You can argue with content, but you can’t argue with success’! Hence, whether or not you liked it, you can’t ignore its success.”

The filmmaker called the Yash-starrer a “ghost” that is “hovering over Bollywood”. Varma also expressed his views on KGF 2 and found it to be in the zone of Amitabh Bachchan’s action films of the ’70s. He said, “It’s not like I didn’t like the film. I can’t get the right word. I would say, I was flummoxed. I was watching with my mouth open. Like, ‘F**k, what?’!”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Rajeev Chandrasekhar, son of IAF officer, has persona...
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...Premium
Polio to Covid-19: What accounts for India’s vaccination success st...
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ DayPremium
A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day
National Herald and ‘red flags’: When a UP CM from 1960s ques...Premium
National Herald and ‘red flags’: When a UP CM from 1960s ques...
Also read |Way before Ranbir Kapoor’s coming-of-age movies, Jaya Bachchan truly embodied the carpe diem spirit in Uphaar

KGF 2 is not only the biggest Kannada film of all time, it is also the biggest Indian film of 2022. The film was released to packed houses on April 14 and created a storm at the box office. The film went on to earn more than Rs 1100 crore worldwide.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-09-2022 at 10:22:13 am
Next Story

PSG to pay UEFA $10M for breaking soccer club finance rules

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

FIR lodged only after video went viral, says woman assaulted by MNS workers
Express Special

FIR lodged only after video went viral, says woman assaulted by MNS workers

Mughal rule to British raj – the many lives of Zakir Husain Delhi College
Pincode 110001

Mughal rule to British raj – the many lives of Zakir Husain Delhi College

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

Brainwashed into becoming No.1: Serena Williams' coach traces her journey

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor
On FLBW

'Ananya and Shanaya were proud': Moms Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor

BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey, Manoj Tiwari among 9 booked for forcing entry into ATC

Before Ranbir Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan truly embodied the carpe diem spirit in Uphaar

Before Ranbir Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan truly embodied the carpe diem spirit in Uphaar

'Jacqueline made Sukesh pay writer for web series script'
ED chargesheet

'Jacqueline made Sukesh pay writer for web series script'

When a UP CM from 1960s questioned funding of ‘Nehru mouthpiece’
National Herald and 'red flags'

When a UP CM from 1960s questioned funding of ‘Nehru mouthpiece’

Premium
Career bureaucrat to RS MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled
Newsmaker

Career bureaucrat to RS MP, why Jawhar Sircar has TMC riled

‘Adani Group’s debt to go up to Rs 2.6 trillion’

‘Adani Group’s debt to go up to Rs 2.6 trillion’

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

A teacher’s wish for schooling this Teachers’ Day

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

bipasha, karan photoshoot
Mom-to-be Bipasha Basu and her stunning photoshoot with husband Karan Singh Grover
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 03: Latest News
Advertisement