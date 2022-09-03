Ram Gopal Varma says ‘nobody in Bollywood’ liked KGF 2, reveals ‘big director’ tried to watch it five times but couldn’t finish

Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, directed by Prashanth Neel, broke several records at the box office earlier this year. But filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma recently shared that a some people in the Hindi film industry didn’t like the film. He also expressed his shock at a “logic-less film like KGF: Chapter 2” breaking all the records.

In a new interview with Bollywood Hungama, Varma shared that “nobody in Bollywood liked it (KGF 2),” and that the Hindi industry is confused about what to do after its humongous success.

He said, “A very big director of Bollywood told me, ‘Ramu, I tried to watch it 5 times but I couldn’t go beyond half an hour’. He then got back to working on the script for his next film. While arguing over a scene, his scriptwriter reasoned, ‘But this kind of scene worked in KGF: Chapter 2, right?’! There’s a line in Hollywood, ‘You can argue with content, but you can’t argue with success’! Hence, whether or not you liked it, you can’t ignore its success.”

The filmmaker called the Yash-starrer a “ghost” that is “hovering over Bollywood”. Varma also expressed his views on KGF 2 and found it to be in the zone of Amitabh Bachchan’s action films of the ’70s. He said, “It’s not like I didn’t like the film. I can’t get the right word. I would say, I was flummoxed. I was watching with my mouth open. Like, ‘F**k, what?’!”

KGF 2 is not only the biggest Kannada film of all time, it is also the biggest Indian film of 2022. The film was released to packed houses on April 14 and created a storm at the box office. The film went on to earn more than Rs 1100 crore worldwide.