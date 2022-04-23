Ram Charan calls Yash’s performance in KGF 2 ‘mind blowing’, Prabhas congratulates the team

KGF Chapter 2 is unstoppable at the box office. The Yash starrer has garnered immense love from the audience and now, Ram Charan and Prabhas have heaped praise on the film. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the RRR actor congratulated the team on receiving thunderous success.

“CONGRATULATIONS 👏🏼 to my brother @prashanthneel @hombalefilms and the entire team for massive success of #KGF2,” he wrote. He also appreciated Yash’s performance and complimented his screen presence. “Rocky! Dear brother @thenameisyash Your performance was just mind blowing & your on onscreen presence is commendable,” he concluded.

Prabhas also took to his social media to congratulate the KGF 2 team.

Earlier in the day, Sanjay Dutt penned a note in which he mentioned how playing Adheera in KGF 2 was special to him. He said the role pushed him out of his comfort zone and reminded him of his potential.

“This film made me realise why cinema, at the end of the day, is a product of passion. Prashanth Neel, my director, had sold the vision of the menacing ‘Adheera’ to me. The credit for how my role turned out, goes entirely to Prashanth. As the caption of the ship, it is his dream we all brought to screen. This film will always be a reminder that every time life pops a surprise, you have it in you to do better than that. Lots of love to my fans, family and well-wishers. They have all been my pillars of strength,” he wrote.

KGF Chapter 2 also received love from Allu Arjun, Upendra and others.

While fans are enjoying KGF 2 in the theaters, directorial Prashanth Neel announced the third instalment of the film. His next film Salaar stars Prabhas and Shruti Haasan.

Meanwhile, KGF 2 received mixed reviews from the critics. The Indian Express’ Shubhra Gupta gave 2.5 stars to the film. “The trouble with films busy working on their look is that they forget about plotting. The film swings haphazardly between the past, which shows us Rocky’s devotion towards his mother (Archana Jois), and the present, in which he swings between being a saviour and the guy who cracks the whip and roars at the workers to never stop working. Good guy compelled to do bad things by dint of circumstance, or bad guy with a golden heart? Not for us to make too fine a point on that faint distinction because as far as KGF 2 goes, Rocky is no ‘gangster’, only the ‘Master who enters and conquers,'” a part of her review read.