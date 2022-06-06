Rakshit Shetty to begin work on Kirik Party 2: ‘Will take a 10-year leap…’

After making one of the most well-received Kannada movies with 2016 release Kirik Party, actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty has revealed that he will soon be starting work on Kirik Party 2, reported Pinkvilla.

Stating that he is writing the aforecited sequel in his ‘head,’ Rakshit told Pinkvilla, “Yes, we will start work on Kirik Party 2 after Richard Anthony. I am writing the sequel right now in my head, and I will soon put it on paper. It’s a film with the same characters and we will be taking a 10-year leap in the story.”

The original was a huge hit with both general audience and film critics alike. The feature starred the likes of Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde and Achyuth Kumar in pivotal roles.

As of now, Rakshit is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film 777 Charlie. Starring Shetty in the lead, the movie’s narrative will revolve around Rakshit’s wayward character who cannot be bothered about anything and anyone in his life until he encounters the adorable dog Charlie. Together, Charlie and his friend go through some trials and tribulations, which changes Rakshit’s character forever.

The movie will release on June 10.