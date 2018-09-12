Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna call it quits? Kirik Party star breaks silence

On Tuesday, Rakshit Shetty decided to break his silence on the matter, hoping for some respite. On Tuesday, Rakshit Shetty decided to break his silence on the matter, hoping for some respite.

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty deactivated his Facebook page recently. It only added fuel to rumours that his engagement with actor Rashmika Mandanna has reached a breaking point. For the past few days, rumour mills are abuzz with speculation that Rashmika has decided to call off the wedding to focus on her career in the Telugu film industry following the massive success of Geetha Govindam.

The couple and their spokespersons remained tight-lipped about the speculation, providing more fodder to gossip mongers. On Tuesday, however, Rakshit decided to break his silence on the matter. “I had announced that I will be off social media to concentrate on other things. But I had to come back in order to clarify a few things, for what has been playing it from the last couple of days has been literally snatching away everything a person loved and lived for! (sic),” he wrote in a lengthy post on his Facebook page.

The Kirik Party star came to the defense of Rashmika and requested people not to judge based on what they hear or read in the media.

“You all have formed opinions about Rashmika. I don’t blame any of you because that’s how it is projected. Everyone of us believe what we see and what is said. But it need not be true. Most of the time we come to a conclusion without even thinking from another perspective. I have known Rashmika for more than two years and I have known her better than any of you. There are many factors which are acting here. Please stop judging her. Please let her be in peace,” he added.

Rakshit, however, refrained from totally denying the rumors about his failed engagement with Rashmika. “I hope everything comes to a conclusion soon and you all will know the reality. Please don’t go by any media news. None of them have first-hand information from me or Rashmika herself. Many are creating their own news for their requirement. Assumptions are not reality (sic),” he said.

He further clarified, “I will be back when It’s really needed and me leaving social media has nothing to do with any of this. I only want to concentrate on work since social media was getting addictive(sic).”

Rakshit and Rashmika first met on the sets of Kirik Party (2016) and started seeing each other. The couple got engaged last year in a grand ceremony, which was attended by some of the big names in Karnataka.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd