Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie gets OTT release date

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty’s latest movie 777 Charlie is set to premiere on Voot Select later this month. The film will be available for streaming on the platform from July 29.

Written and helmed by debutant director Kiranraj K, 777 Charlie has emerged as a success at the box office. Recently, the makers held a press conference to celebrate the commercial success of the movie. During the event, Shetty revealed that the producer would earn nearly Rs 100 crore in total collections. The actor added, “About five percent of the profit, which rightly belongs to Charlie, the dog, will be donated to NGOs working for the welfare of rescue dogs across the country. The 5 percent translates to about Rs 4-5 crore. And about 10 percent, around Rs 7-10 crore, will be shared with 200-odd crew members who worked on this film.”

777 Charlie completed 25 days in more than 100 theatres in Karnataka. Rakshit Shetty is now confident that the film will complete 50 days in theatres.

777 Charlie revolves around the relationship shared between a man and a dog. The film garnered positive reviews upon its release in June.

“Charlie is the heart and soul of the film. And this canine actor has delivered some of the most adorable and feel-good moments that we have seen in a long time. Every wide-eyed gaze, every hug and every other funny reaction are so full of charms. Rakshit Shetty plays a supporting role to Charlie; he, as a fellow actor, understands and respects the fact that this film belongs to the canine star,” Manoj Kumar R wrote in his review for indianexpress.com.