scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 07, 2022

Rakshit Shetty’s 777 Charlie gets OTT release date

777 Charlie, starring Rakshit Shetty in the lead role, completed 25 days in more than 100 theatres in Karnataka.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
July 7, 2022 6:08:13 pm
777 Charlie777 Charlie will stream on Voot Select. (Photo: PR Handout)

Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty’s latest movie 777 Charlie is set to premiere on Voot Select later this month. The film will be available for streaming on the platform from July 29.

Written and helmed by debutant director Kiranraj K, 777 Charlie has emerged as a success at the box office. Recently, the makers held a press conference to celebrate the commercial success of the movie. During the event, Shetty revealed that the producer would earn nearly Rs 100 crore in total collections. The actor added, “About five percent of the profit, which rightly belongs to Charlie, the dog, will be donated to NGOs working for the welfare of rescue dogs across the country. The 5 percent translates to about Rs 4-5 crore. And about 10 percent, around Rs 7-10 crore, will be shared with 200-odd crew members who worked on this film.”

777 Charlie completed 25 days in more than 100 theatres in Karnataka. Rakshit Shetty is now confident that the film will complete 50 days in theatres.

Also Read |Sudeep on Vikrant Rona: I wanted to make a movie like Jumanji, Indiana Jones

777 Charlie revolves around the relationship shared between a man and a dog. The film garnered positive reviews upon its release in June.

Best of Express Premium
Thor Love and Thunder movie review: Chris Hemsworth film strays far from ...Premium
Thor Love and Thunder movie review: Chris Hemsworth film strays far from ...
Newsmaker | Now in charge of UP health, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s ...Premium
Newsmaker | Now in charge of UP health, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak’s ...
Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33 month salary wo...Premium
Bihar college teacher listens to ‘conscience’, returns 33 month salary wo...
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviourPremium
New car insurance plan: Premium based on usage, driving behaviour
More Premium Stories >>

“Charlie is the heart and soul of the film. And this canine actor has delivered some of the most adorable and feel-good moments that we have seen in a long time. Every wide-eyed gaze, every hug and every other funny reaction are so full of charms. Rakshit Shetty plays a supporting role to Charlie; he, as a fellow actor, understands and respects the fact that this film belongs to the canine star,” Manoj Kumar R wrote in his review for indianexpress.com.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

From Amsterdam to Poland, Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan Bawaal
From Amsterdam to Poland, Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan’s Bawaal
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 07: Latest News
Advertisement