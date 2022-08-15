Rajinikanth to Yash, South film stars celebrate Independence Day 2022. See photos

Many top stars of the Southern film industries have wished fans and followers on Independence Day 2022 on social media. Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Yash, Ram Charan, Dhanush, and SJ Suryah are among other celebrities who took to Twitter to celebrate Independence Day.

Tamil star Rajinikanth, ahead of Independence Day, released a video requesting everyone to celebrate the big day with pride. He asked the fans to fly the tricolor flag outside everyone’s house as a mark of respect.

He said, “On our 75th Independence Day, as a mark of respect to our freedom fighters – many of whom underwent torture and sacrificed their lives – I request you all to come together without any caste, religious, and political biases and fly our national flag on a small pole outside our homes.”

Meanwhile, Kannada star Yash and his family waved the Indian flags from the terrace of a building. Sharing the picture of the same on Instagram, Yash wrote, “Let the tricolor flag spread to the world and let every Indian proudly say Jai Hind. Happy 76th Independence Amrutha Mahotsava to all. The unparalleled pride of watching our Tiranga – the embodiment of courage, truth, and progress – soar high. Here’s wishing all my fellow Indians a Happy 76th Independence Day (sic).”

SJ Suryah, Dhanush, Selvaraghavan, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Andrea are among other celebrities who wished fans on social media.

Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳

Let us take a moment to thank all the freedom fighters who fought for us to enjoy the fruits of freedom. 🙏

Makes me super proud to see the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative spreading far and wide.#HarGharTiranga #IndiaAt75 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 15, 2022

We join the nation in celebrating 75 years of Independence. Let’s resolve together to build a safe, better and prosperous India 🇮🇳 Wishing you all a #HappyIndependenceDay from team #Pisasu2 #IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay2022 #India pic.twitter.com/0b6GDQ7Q8e — Andrea Jeremiah (@andrea_jeremiah) August 15, 2022