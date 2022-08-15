Rajinikanth to Yash, South film stars celebrate Independence Day 2022. See photos

Updated: August 15, 2022 2:06:56 pm
Many top stars of the Southern film industries have wished fans and followers on Independence Day 2022 on social media. Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Yash, Ram Charan, Dhanush, and SJ Suryah are among other celebrities who took to Twitter to celebrate Independence Day.
Tamil star Rajinikanth, ahead of Independence Day, released a video requesting everyone to celebrate the big day with pride. He asked the fans to fly the tricolor flag outside everyone’s house as a mark of respect.
He said, “On our 75th Independence Day, as a mark of respect to our freedom fighters – many of whom underwent torture and sacrificed their lives – I request you all to come together without any caste, religious, and political biases and fly our national flag on a small pole outside our homes.”
Meanwhile, Kannada star Yash and his family waved the Indian flags from the terrace of a building. Sharing the picture of the same on Instagram, Yash wrote, “Let the tricolor flag spread to the world and let every Indian proudly say Jai Hind. Happy 76th Independence Amrutha Mahotsava to all. The unparalleled pride of watching our Tiranga – the embodiment of courage, truth, and progress – soar high. Here’s wishing all my fellow Indians a Happy 76th Independence Day (sic).”
SJ Suryah, Dhanush, Selvaraghavan, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Andrea are among other celebrities who wished fans on social media.
Wishing everyone a very happy Independence Day 🇮🇳🙏🏻 #JaiHind #IndiaAt75
— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) August 15, 2022
75-வது சுதந்திர தினத்தைக் கொண்டாடும் ஒவ்வொரு இந்தியர்களுக்கும் என் மனப்பூர்வமான சுதந்திர தின நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்! pic.twitter.com/mtGsE0NAoF
— Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) August 14, 2022
యావన్మంది భారతీయులకు 75 సంవత్సరాల స్వాతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు !!
నా ఇంటి ముందు గర్వంగా రెప రెప లాడుతున్న మన త్రివర్ణ జాతీయ పతాకం. #HarGharTiranga #HappyIndependenceDay #IndiaAt75 #AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/hQYoeog2IU
One nation.. One emotion.. One identity! Celebrating 75 years of Independence! 🇮🇳#ProudIndian #HarGharTiranga @AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/BN5OOtWHj2
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 15, 2022
View this post on Instagram
Happy 75th Independence Day . Deep respect to the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters . Vande Maataram 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SEFUEK8z5h
— Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) August 15, 2022
We are Indians!!!
Happy. Proud. Free. Loving. Responsible.
Happy Independence Day India ❤️ pic.twitter.com/l8L3Ez01Ub
— Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) August 15, 2022
Born an Indian. Till my last breath will remain .. a proud Indian. தாய் மண்ணே வணக்கம். இனிய சுதந்திர தின நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள். #IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay2022 pic.twitter.com/gA4pIIIyin
— Chiyaan Vikram (@chiyaan) August 15, 2022
— Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 15, 2022
Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/wrh5jY9bjL
— Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) August 15, 2022
Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day! 🇮🇳
Let us take a moment to thank all the freedom fighters who fought for us to enjoy the fruits of freedom. 🙏
Makes me super proud to see the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative spreading far and wide.#HarGharTiranga #IndiaAt75
— Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) August 15, 2022
Happy Independence Day! #IndiaAt75 #சுதந்திரதினம் 🙏🙏🙏
— Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 15, 2022
We join the nation in celebrating 75 years of Independence. Let’s resolve together to build a safe, better and prosperous India 🇮🇳
Wishing you all a #HappyIndependenceDay from team #Pisasu2 #IndiaAt75 #IndependenceDay2022 #India pic.twitter.com/0b6GDQ7Q8e
— Andrea Jeremiah (@andrea_jeremiah) August 15, 2022
Happy 75th Independence Day 👍👍👍💐💐💐💐💐💐💐🥰🥰🥰🥰 Big salute to Our flag and the great freedom fighters who got this for Us 🙏🙏🙏🙏 Sjs
— S J Suryah (@iam_SJSuryah) August 15, 2022
இனிய சுதந்திர நாள் வாழ்த்துகள் ! pic.twitter.com/z74RbhQIDf
— selvaraghavan (@selvaraghavan) August 15, 2022
76వ స్వాతంత్ర దినోత్సవ శుభాకాంక్షలు. Wishing everyone a Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind.🇮🇳
— Jr NTR (@tarak9999) August 15, 2022
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: 'Panch pran', fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi's address
Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: ‘Panch pran’, fight against corruption and dynastic politics in PM Modi’s address
When Saif Ali Khan defended producers casting star kids in films: 'When you think of Amitabh Bachchan's son...'
India at 75: What should we be celebrating?
Latest News
Rajinikanth to Yash, South film stars celebrate Independence Day 2022. See photos
In his Independence Day speech, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar promises nearly 20 lakh jobs
Do you fear being watched or judged by others? Is it affecting your relationships or work life? 6 ways you can deal with social anxiety disorder
Apple iPhone 14 Pro base variant to start at 128GB of internal storage: Report
Mood at Red Fort upbeat despite overcast sky on I-Day, visitors pleasantly surprised by arrangements
OJEE 2022 Counselling dates postponed; check details
On Independence Day, Haryana CM Khattar talks up infrastructure development, benefits to farmers, women empowerment
Explained: What is DigiYatra, the contactless passenger processing system for airports
Liverpool’s Juergen Klopp backs Luis Diaz to become regular goalscorer
Pippa teaser: Ishaan Khatter’s film on 1971 India-Pak war has Uri-like scenes with intense fighting. Watch
Gehlot’s Achilles heel: Oppn steps up onslaught amid failure to stem atrocities against Dalits
Salman Rushdie attack: Padma Lakshmi says she is ‘relieved’ her former husband is ‘pulling through’