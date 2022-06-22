Rajinikanth heaps praise on Rakshit Shetty starrer 777 Charlie

Rakshit Shetty is on cloud nine as his film 777 Charlie is winning hearts of the audience. After actor-filmmaker Prithviraj, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and many others, the film has been praised by superstar Rajinikanth. Rakshit took to his Twitter handle to share that ‘Thalaivaa’ called him to express his admiration for the film, especially its climax.

“What an amazing start to the day! Received a call from Rajinikanth sir. He watched 777 Charlie last night and has been in awe of the film. He spoke highly of the making quality, the deeper designs of the film and especially expressed his admiration for the climax and how it concludes on a spiritual note. To hear such words from the superstar himself is beyond wonderful. Thank you so much Rajinikanth sir,” Rakshit tweeted.

What an amazing start to the day!☺ Received a call from Rajinikanth sir. He watched #777Charlie last night and has been in awe of the film. He spoke highly of the making quality, the deeper designs of the film, and especially expressed his admiration for the climax and…. — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) June 22, 2022

777 Charlie is the story of an abused dog. The dog escapes the clutches of its abuser and finds shelter in the house of a reclusive man. The film was released in multiple languages on June 10 and garnered positive reviews.

In his three-star review of the film, indianexpress.com’s Manoj Kumar R said that it “offers a quieter experience of self-reflection about the absurdity of life”.

“Charlie is the heart and soul of the film. And this canine actor has delivered some of the most adorable and feel-good moments that we have seen in a long time. Every wide-eyed gaze, every hug and every other funny reaction are so full of charms. Rakshit Shetty plays a supporting role to Charlie; he, as a fellow actor, understands and respects the fact that this film belongs to the canine star,” a part of his review read.

Besides playing the lead role, Rakshit Shetty has also bankrolled 777 Charlie. It is written and directed by debutant Kiranraj K.