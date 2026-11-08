Rajinikanth greets fans outside Chennai residence on Diwali; Ram Charan, Mammootty extend wishes

While Rajinikanth greeted fans outside his residence, Sivakarthikeyan visited Meenakshi Amman temple with his family on the occasion of Diwali.

By: Entertainment Desk
4 min readBengaluruNov 8, 2026 02:37 PM IST
Rajinikanth Diwali wishesRajinikanth stepped out to greet fans outside his Chennai home on Diwali. (Photo: Rajinikanth/X)
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Superstar Rajinikanth, actors Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, filmmakers Karthik Subbaraj and several other celebrities took to social media to extend warm Diwali wishes to their fans and followers.

Rajinikanth greets fans

Jailer 2 star Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali by greeting fans gathered outside his residence in Chennai. Despite the rain, several fans assembled outside the actor’s home to catch a glimpse of him on the festive occasion. Rajinikanth stepped out to acknowledge them, waved at the gathering and extended his Diwali wishes.

Videos of the actor greeting his fans surfaced on social media, showing the excitement among those who had gathered outside his residence.

New Dharman poster featuring Rajinikanth uneviled

Meanwhile, Raaj Kamal Films International unveiled a new poster of Dharman on the occasion of Diwali. Sharing the poster of the Rajinikanth-starrer, the production house wrote, “Dharman, warm wishes for a happy Diwali!”

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Tamil action thriller Dharman is Rajinikanth’s 173rd feature film. Directed and written by Ashwath Marimuthu, the movie is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International alongside Turmeric Media.

Sivakarthikeyan visits Meenakshi Amman Temple

Actor Sivakarthikeyan celebrated the festival of lights in Tamil Nadu with a visit to two prominent temples. He offered prayers at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on Diwali, accompanied by his family. The actor visited the Pillayarpatti Temple a day earlier.

Speaking to ANI, Sivakarthikeyan explained that he was in Madurai for the shooting of his upcoming film Seyon. He said, “I had come to the city for the shooting of my upcoming film Seyon. I visited the Pillayarpatti Temple yesterday and offered prayers at the Meenakshi Amman Temple today.”

More Diwali wishes

Actor Ram Charan took to X to share, “Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Have a safe and beautiful Diwali,” while Chiranjeevi wrote, “Just as the light of the little lamps we light drives away darkness, let us overcome every impossibility with our smiles and keep moving forward. My heartfelt Diwali wishes to you and your family! Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones!”

Superstar Mammootty shared a still from his upcoming Malayalam film Mela and wrote, “Happy Diwali #Mela.”

Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali!

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