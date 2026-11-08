Rajinikanth greets fans outside Chennai residence on Diwali; Ram Charan, Mammootty extend wishes

Superstar Rajinikanth, actors Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi, filmmakers Karthik Subbaraj and several other celebrities took to social media to extend warm Diwali wishes to their fans and followers.

Rajinikanth greets fans

Jailer 2 star Rajinikanth celebrated Diwali by greeting fans gathered outside his residence in Chennai. Despite the rain, several fans assembled outside the actor’s home to catch a glimpse of him on the festive occasion. Rajinikanth stepped out to acknowledge them, waved at the gathering and extended his Diwali wishes.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Superstar Rajinikanth greets his fans at his residence in Chennai on the occasion of #Diwali 🪔 https://t.co/VeiaoGmewH — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2026

Videos of the actor greeting his fans surfaced on social media, showing the excitement among those who had gathered outside his residence.

New Dharman poster featuring Rajinikanth uneviled

Meanwhile, Raaj Kamal Films International unveiled a new poster of Dharman on the occasion of Diwali. Sharing the poster of the Rajinikanth-starrer, the production house wrote, “Dharman, warm wishes for a happy Diwali!”

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Tamil action thriller Dharman is Rajinikanth’s 173rd feature film. Directed and written by Ashwath Marimuthu, the movie is produced by Kamal Haasan’s Raaj Kamal Films International alongside Turmeric Media.

தர்மன்

இனிய தீபாவளி நல்வாழ்த்துகள் ! #Dharman #KettaPaiyanSir

#SuperstarRajinikanth #KamalHaasan @rajinikanth @ikamalhaasan #Mahendran #Nayanthara @Dir_Ashwath @anirudhofficial @anbariv @iYogiBabu @SimranbaggaOffc @sreeleela14 #RaashiKhanna @nikethbommi #KarthikRajkumar @PradeepERagav @kabilanchelliah @ShruthiManjari @APIfilms @homescreenent @saregamasouth @RKFI @turmericmediaTM @magizhmandram — Raaj Kamal Films International (@RKFI) November 8, 2026

Sivakarthikeyan visits Meenakshi Amman Temple

Actor Sivakarthikeyan celebrated the festival of lights in Tamil Nadu with a visit to two prominent temples. He offered prayers at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai on Diwali, accompanied by his family. The actor visited the Pillayarpatti Temple a day earlier.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu | Actor Sivakarthikeyan offers prayers at Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai, along with his family on the occasion of #Diwali He says, “I had come to the city for the shooting of my upcoming film Seyon. I visited the Pillayarpatti Temple yesterday and offered prayers at the Meenakshi Amman Temple today…” — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2026

Speaking to ANI, Sivakarthikeyan explained that he was in Madurai for the shooting of his upcoming film Seyon. He said, “I had come to the city for the shooting of my upcoming film Seyon. I visited the Pillayarpatti Temple yesterday and offered prayers at the Meenakshi Amman Temple today.”

More Diwali wishes

Actor Ram Charan took to X to share, “Wishing you all a very Happy Diwali May this festival bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to you and your loved ones. Have a safe and beautiful Diwali,” while Chiranjeevi wrote, “Just as the light of the little lamps we light drives away darkness, let us overcome every impossibility with our smiles and keep moving forward. My heartfelt Diwali wishes to you and your family! Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones!”

మనం వెలిగించే చిరు దీపాల కాంతి చీకట్లను దూరం చేసినట్టే… ఎన్ని అసాధ్యాలు ఎదురైనా, మన చిరునవ్వులతో వాటిని సుసాధ్యం చేసుకుంటూ ముందుకు సాగుదాం. మీకు, మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు నా హృదయపూర్వక దీపావళి శుభాకాంక్షలు! 🪔 Happy Diwali to you and your loved ones! ✨ #HappyDiwali https://t.co/DgLlAOVD11 — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) November 8, 2026

Superstar Mammootty shared a still from his upcoming Malayalam film Mela and wrote, “Happy Diwali #Mela.”

Happy Deepavali 💥🪔🪔💥 Your overwhelming love to #Dorothy has made this Diwali so so special for us… 🙏🏻🙏🏻 Here’s a little something from our side to our dear… #Dorlings #DorothyAddicts ❤️❤️ #DorothyDiwali https://t.co/HyHQbSaRmp — karthik subbaraj (@karthiksubbaraj) November 8, 2026

Happy Diwali to all , except for those who will burn their fingers or something else ..But since nobody anyway will listen I won’t tell anyone to be careful ! 🔥🔥🔥 and I wish a even more Happier Diwali to those who will contribute to noise and air pollution 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🔥🔥🔥 — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) November 8, 2026

Dear Ones, May your world always shine brighter with happiness, success, and endless blessings! இனிய தீபாவளி நல்வாழ்த்துக்கள்! https://t.co/ju2me1BDIV — Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) November 8, 2026

Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali!