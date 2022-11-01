scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022

Rajinikanth arrives in Bengaluru to attend Puneeth Rajkumar’s Karnataka Ratna award ceremony, see photos

Rajinikanth and Jr NTR shared a very strong relationship with Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away last year.

RajinikanthRajinikanth in Bengaluru to attend Kannada Rajyotsava celebration. (Photo: special arrangements)

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth arrived in Bengaluru on a private jet on Tuesday. He is one of the special guests at a event organized by the state government of Karnataka. At the event, the government will posthumously honour late movie icon Puneeth Rajkumar, coinciding with the celebrations of Kannada Rajyotsava.

The state government has planned a grand event, which will also be attended by Telugu actor Jr NTR. The award ceremony will take place on Tuesday evening on the steps of Vidhana Soudha. As many as 5,000 people are expected to take part in the event.

Karnataka Ratna award is the highest civilian honour conferred by the state of Karnataka. Puneeth’s father and acting legend Dr Rajkumar was also the recipient of this honour in 1992.

Rajinikanth and Jr NTR shared a very strong relationship with Puneeth Rajkumar, who passed away last year. Puneeth’s untimely death at the age of 46 sent a shock wave across the country.

