Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh’s film earns one-third of Chhaava, mints Rs 11.35 cr on opening day

Raja Shivaji BO Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Riteish's film earns Rs 9.39 crore on its first day

Raja Shivaji Movie Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Riteish Deshmukh’s historical drama Raja Shivaji finally hit the theatres on the occasion of Maharashtra Day. As per trade tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 11.35 crore in India on its opening day, in Hindi and Marathi. The film had around 6000 shows on its release day. The film had around 6000 shows on its release day. The 1900 Marathi shows saw an occupancy of 68 percent, and the 4200 Hindi shows saw an occupancy of around 16 percent.

In Marathi, the film had its maximum number of shows, 600, in the Mumbai region, which witnessed an occupancy of around 73 percent. In Hindi, the Delhi-NCR region saw around 400 shows with an occupancy of around 13 percent.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji faces the Dhurandhar 2 box office wave: Why the actor-filmmaker isn’t scared Produced by Jio Studios and Mumbai Film Company, Raja Shivaji stars Riteish Deshmukh, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Fardeen Khan, Jitendra Joshi, Boman Irani, Amol Gupte and Genelia Deshmukh. Superstar Salman Khan also has a cameo appearance in the film, which has created a lot of buzz on social media. Live Updates May 2, 2026 08:52 AM IST Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Raja Shivaji earns 1/3rd of Chhaava on release day Raj Shivaji has earned one-third of Chhaava's opening day. The Riteish Deshmukh-starrer made around Rs 11 crore on release day, while Chhaava had earned Rs 33 crore on release day. It is to be noted that Raja Shivaji released with only 6000 shows, but Chhaava released with around 16,000 shows. May 2, 2026 08:40 AM IST Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1 Live Updates: Raja Shivaji earns Rs 11.35 crore on opening day Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Raja Shivaji earned Rs 11.35 crore across 6100 shows in India on Friday, May 1, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. The film made Rs 8 crore in Marathi, and Rs 3.35 crore in Hindi.

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