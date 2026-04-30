Raja Shivaji box office collection day 1 early report: Riteish Deshmukh-starrer eyes Rs 15 cr opening

Since December, Dhurandhar franchise dominated headlines and the box office until the release of Bhooth Bangla in April. Now, the spotlight has firmly shifted to Riteish Deshmukh’s ambitious period drama Raja Shivaji, where the actor plays the titular role alongside his real-life wife Genelia D’Souza, while also writing, directing and backing the project. The film is set to hit theatres this Friday in both Hindi and Marathi, facing limited competition from Ek Din starring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi.

According to trade experts, Raja Shivaji has generated significant buzz among Marathi audiences, with strong advance bookings indicating high anticipation. Early trends suggest a double-digit opening, which could mark the biggest opening ever for a Marathi film.

Speaking about the excitement, film exhibitor Akkshay Rathi told SCREEN, “It is a very exciting film, especially with its release on Maharashtra Day. Being based on Shivaji Maharaj, there is immense excitement, particularly in Maharashtra, though he is a figure celebrated across the country.”

‘Exceptional advance booking for Raja Shivaji’

On advance bookings, he added, “The Marathi version is seeing particularly strong traction. What’s encouraging is the response from national chains and regions beyond Maharashtra. We are hopeful it could become the biggest opening Marathi film of all time.”

He further expressed optimism that Riteish Deshmukh could surpass his own benchmark set by Lai Bhaari (2014), which grossed Rs 40 crore worldwide and recorded a then-record opening day of Rs 3.1 crore. According to Bollywood Hungama, Raja Shivaji is expected to open in the range of Rs 14–15 crore across both languages, potentially setting a new record for Marathi cinema.

ALSO READ | Giant Vishnuvardhan cut-out collapses on busy Bengaluru road: ‘Celeb-worship has taken lives’

Data from Sacnilk suggests that the Marathi version alone has already crossed Rs 3 crore in advance sales (including blocked seats) for Day 1, with numbers expected to rise further. However, the Hindi version is witnessing a comparatively muted response, contributing approximately Rs 1.5–2 crore so far in pre-sales.

Story continues below this ad

‘Rs 15 crore is a possibility’

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja noted that the film has recorded robust advance bookings, with shows scheduled as early as 7 AM. “A double-digit opening is guaranteed, and Rs 15 crore on Day 1 is a definite possibility,” he said.

On the competition front, while Bhooth Bangla continues to perform steadily, Ek Din—produced by Aamir Khan and marking the Hindi debut of Sai Pallavi—is currently witnessing low buzz. The film is expected to open at Rs 1–2 crore and will rely heavily on word-of-mouth to sustain beyond its opening weekend.

As per data from BookMyShow, Raja Shivaji is selling close to 5,000 tickets per hour, significantly outpacing Ek Din, which has shown minimal traction on the platform despite starting early advance booking.

What is the screen count for Raja Shivaji?

Reports suggest that the Riteish Deshmukh starrer film, mounted on a budget of approximately Rs 100 crore, will release across 3,300 screens worldwide, including around 2,800 in India and over 500 overseas. Nearly 1 lakh tickets have already been sold in advance, with Maharashtra accounting for the bulk of bookings—particularly from key centres like Mumbai and Pune.

Story continues below this ad

Based on current trends, Raja Shivaji is likely to open in the range of Rs 13–15 crore, driven largely by strong footfall in Maharashtra. However, its heavy reliance on regional sentiment and weaker Hindi traction could limit its pan-India potential. That said, with solid advance bookings and decent traction in national chains, the film is poised for a record-breaking start for Marathi cinema. Its long-term performance, however, will depend heavily on audience reception and word-of-mouth, particularly in non-Maharashtra markets.

Written, produced, and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the film also stars Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Dutt, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, and Genelia D’Souza in key roles.