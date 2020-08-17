scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, August 17, 2020
Top news

Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty tests positive for COVID-19

Raj Chakraborty is under home quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus.

Written by A. Kameshwari | New Delhi | Published: August 17, 2020 9:12:39 pm
Raj Chakraborty tests positive for coronavirusRaj Chakraborty said his family members will be testing for COVID-19. (Photo: Raj Chakraborty/Twitter)

Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty has tested positive for coronavirus. Raj took to Twitter to reveal the news.

He tweeted, “I have been tested COVID-19 positive. My father has been hospitalized recently, but he has been tested negative both the time. In home quarantine right now. Rest of my family members will be testing for COVID-19 too. These are the trying times.”

After his tweet, Raj Chakraborty received wishes for a speedy recovery.

Parambrata Chatterjee tweeted, “Prayers are with you bhai. You’ll be fine and your family too! Not to worry! God bless. @iamrajchoco”

1x1

Anindya Chatterjee wrote on Twitter, “Get well soonest @iamrajchoco! Sending you all the good vibes”

Priyanka Sarkar posted on Twitter, “Please take care. Prayer for your speedy recovery. Everything will be fine.”

“Oh! Prayers for your speedy recovery,” filmmaker Satrajit Sen said via Twitter.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: The quarantine life

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Aug 17: Latest News

Advertisement