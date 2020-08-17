Filmmaker Raj Chakraborty tests positive for COVID-19

Raj Chakraborty said his family members will be testing for COVID-19. (Photo: Raj Chakraborty/Twitter)

Bengali filmmaker Raj Chakraborty has tested positive for coronavirus. Raj took to Twitter to reveal the news.

He tweeted, “I have been tested COVID-19 positive. My father has been hospitalized recently, but he has been tested negative both the time. In home quarantine right now. Rest of my family members will be testing for COVID-19 too. These are the trying times.”

I have been tested COVID-19 positive.

My father has been hospitalized recently, but he has been tested negative both the time. In home quarantine right now. Rest of my family members will be testing for COVID-19 too. These are the trying times. — Raj chakraborty (@iamrajchoco) August 17, 2020

After his tweet, Raj Chakraborty received wishes for a speedy recovery.

Parambrata Chatterjee tweeted, “Prayers are with you bhai. You’ll be fine and your family too! Not to worry! God bless. @iamrajchoco”

Anindya Chatterjee wrote on Twitter, “Get well soonest @iamrajchoco! Sending you all the good vibes”

Priyanka Sarkar posted on Twitter, “Please take care. Prayer for your speedy recovery. Everything will be fine.”

“Oh! Prayers for your speedy recovery,” filmmaker Satrajit Sen said via Twitter.

