Rahul Banerjee death: Producers of Bengali TV serial promise transparency in death probe; invite family to join inquiry

The death of Bengali TV actor Rahul Banerjee by alleged drowning while shooting for a TV show sent shockwaves across the Bengali television industry. Rahul reportedly drowned during a shoot at Talsari beach in Odisha’s Baleswar district, near the West Bengal border, on March 29. Following his death, the producers of the Bengali television serial Bhole Baba Par Karega released a statement saying they would welcome a representative from the late actor’s family or industry bodies to join the inquiry into the incident to ensure fairness, as per PTI.

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In the statement, the production house expressed grief over Rahul’s death and said all members of the cast and crew were “in profound mourning”. “We request a few days to gather accounts of the cast and crew present at the time of the tragedy, in a neutral and structured manner, so that we can present a comprehensive and accurate report,” the statement said.