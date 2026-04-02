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Rahul Banerjee death: Producers of Bengali TV serial promise transparency in death probe; invite family to join inquiry
Following Rahul Banerjee's death, the producers of Bhole Baba Par Karega released a statement saying they would welcome a representative from the late actor's family to join the inquiry into the incident.
The death of Bengali TV actor Rahul Banerjee by alleged drowning while shooting for a TV show sent shockwaves across the Bengali television industry. Rahul reportedly drowned during a shoot at Talsari beach in Odisha’s Baleswar district, near the West Bengal border, on March 29. Following his death, the producers of the Bengali television serial Bhole Baba Par Karega released a statement saying they would welcome a representative from the late actor’s family or industry bodies to join the inquiry into the incident to ensure fairness, as per PTI.
In the statement, the production house expressed grief over Rahul’s death and said all members of the cast and crew were “in profound mourning”. “We request a few days to gather accounts of the cast and crew present at the time of the tragedy, in a neutral and structured manner, so that we can present a comprehensive and accurate report,” the statement said.
The producers also welcomed a representative nominated by the actor’s family, friends or the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists’ Forum to observe the process and ensure fairness.
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The statement further noted that preliminary information suggested Rahul was rescued alive from the water and was attempting to communicate. He was immediately taken to a nearby clinic at Talsari, but as no doctor was available there, he was shifted to Digha State General Hospital. However, upon arrival at that hospital, he was declared dead.
The company also termed speculation that the actor remained underwater for an extended period as “in all probability incorrect”. The statement further confirmed that all permissions, communications with authorities and relevant documents would be submitted as part of the ongoing investigation. “No possibility of negligence, however small, will go unexamined,” it read.
The statement also clarified that the show’s director Saibal Banerjee was in Mumbai at the time of the incident. However, he rushed to Kolkata after receiving news of the accident and visited the actor’s residence the same night.
The production house’s statement described Rahul as “not only our colleague but also our friend” and assured full cooperation with authorities, while committing to transparency, including sharing shooting footage and official records with the family, subject to necessary permissions.
Meanwhile, the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists’ Forum confirmed that it is closely monitoring developments in the case. In a statement, the forum stressed the need “to understand what exactly transpired during the shoot and whether proper safety measures were in place.” It also called for an impartial investigation into the incident.
Rahul Banerjee was 43 years old. He is survived by his 13-year-old son and actor-wife Priyanka Sarkar.