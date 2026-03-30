Rahul Arunoday Banerjee dies at 43: Career, family, and the tragic drowning explained

Popular Bengali actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s sudden death has come as a shock to the entire nation. The 43-year-old reportedly died due to accidental drowning at Talsari in Digha, near the Odisha–West Bengal border, while allegedly shooting for a TV series.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, born to director Biswanath Banerjee, made his debut as a child actor at just three years old. His father was associated with the theatre troupe Bijoygor Atmaprakash, and Rahul soon became a part of nearly 450 stage shows. At 17, he appeared in the Mithun Chakraborty-starrer Chaka. However, he rose to prominence with the 2008 romantic drama Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, directed by Raj Chakraborty and co-starring Priyanka Sarkar. The film was a commercial success, running in theatres for 25 weeks and establishing Raj Chakraborty as a leading filmmaker.

Rahul Banerjee-Priyanka Sarkar’s love story

The film also marked the beginning of Rahul and Priyanka’s off-screen relationship. After living together for some time, the couple married in 2010 and welcomed their son, Shohoj Banerjee. They legally separated in 2017 but reconciled in 2023 for the sake of their child.

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s YouTube channel

About a year ago, Rahul launched a YouTube channel named Shohoj Katha, inspired by his son. Through the platform, he engaged with personalities from the Bengali arts community, including actors like Saswata Chatterjee and Prosenjit Chatterjee, discussing various creative and technical aspects of the industry. In one notable episode, he interviewed his son, crediting him for the idea behind the channel.

How did Rahul Arunoday Banerjee die?

According to reports, Rahul entered the sea alone after wrapping up a shoot when a massive wave struck him. He was pulled underwater in front of members of his production unit. A source told Indian Express that his co-star, Shweta Mishra, remained at the shore while Rahul ventured into the water. It is believed his feet got stuck in the sand before a strong wave hit him, causing him to lose balance and drown. Crew members rushed to rescue him after being alerted. He was still alive when brought ashore, and was quickly taken to a hospital in Digha, where doctors declared him dead.

The production manager, Chandrashekhar Chakraborty, said the incident occurred around 5–5:30 pm after the shoot had wrapped up, adding that several cast members had already left when the accident happened. Police have registered a case of unnatural death at Digha police station and are currently questioning members of the production team and eyewitnesses.

Reactions to Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s death

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her grief on X, calling the news “stunning” and “deeply saddening,” and describing Rahul’s passing as an irreparable loss to the Bengali entertainment industry. She wrote: “I am stunned, shocked, and deeply saddened to hear the news that the distinguished, young, and popular actor, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, is suddenly no longer with us. I cannot comprehend how this happened. He was an actor and a person I liked very much. I extend my sincere condolences to his bereaved family, relatives, and countless fans. Rahul’s sudden departure is an irreparable loss for the acting world of Bengal, as well as for Tollywood and Telewood.”

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Filmmaker and TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty also reacted to the news in a media interaction and said: “Rahul was a great actor and had immense possibilities. It is the most unfortunate news and unbelievable. After I received phone calls about his death, I wished it was not true… I am in a state of shock.”

Priyanka Sarkar issues statement

Rahul’s wife, Priyanka Sarkar, shared a statement on Instagram requesting privacy during this difficult time: “This is a time of immense grief and deep despair for us. In this difficult moment, we sincerely request space and privacy. There is a child, a mother, a family and loved ones trying to navigate this loss together. We kindly urge our friends and colleagues in the media to respect our boundaries, refrain from intrusion, and allow us the dignity to grieve in peace. Your understanding and support mean more than ever at this time.”

Fans have also expressed shock and grief, with many offering condolences and remembering him as a “talented actor” gone too soon.