Rahul Arunoday Banerjee death: Swastika Mukherjee slams Sourav Ganguly’s remarks on the actor’s drowning, says ‘he works on an AC floor’

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee death: Amid the outrage following Bengali film and television actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s tragic death, remarks by former cricketer Sourav Ganguly sparked a fresh controversy, drawing sharp criticism from many, including actor Swastika Mukherjee. Reacting strongly, Swastika called out Ganguly’s comments as insensitive, stressing that public figures must be mindful of their words, especially when speaking about professions and working conditions they may not fully understand.

Rahul’s demise, due to accidental drowning while shooting for a show, Bhole Baba Par Karega, triggered grief within the state’s entertainment industry and raised serious concerns about on-set safety, with calls for improved safety measures for cast and crew working in films and television.

Subsequently, actors and technicians staged a day-long cease work on Tuesday, April 7. However, the protest was later called off after reaching a consensus with producers and channels. According to news agency PTI, the stakeholders have agreed to devise a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure proper security measures are in place during shootings.

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At the same time, various associations had recently stepped forward, demanding justice for Rahul and seeking answers to exactly what happened to him and whether security lapses contributed to the incident that led to his death.

What Sourav Ganguly said

Meanwhile, Ganguly’s remarks, did not sit well with the public, as many felt it was victim-blaming. While calling Rahul’s demise a very unfortunate incident, he wondered, “I don’t know why he went into the water even though it was for shooting,” Hindustan Times reported.

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Swastika Mukherjee reacts

Now, renowned actor Swastika Mukherjee has condemned Ganguly’s comments. Pointing out that public figures should be cautious with their words, she maintained that not all celebrities enjoy the same level of privileges and amenities in their respective workplaces.

“As a public figure, he should be aware of what words are coming out of his mouth. I do not understand cricket or football… Now, if I tell you (the host), ‘Why are you bothering about a YouTube channel for a few likes?’ This comment in itself has a condescending tone. You are doing your job well, and this is your income. It might not be mine. I might be a huge someone. But if I say today ‘Why are you doing this YouTube interview? Do something else.’ Then I am making your work feel less,” she pointed out during a conversation with Sharmila Maiti.

Swastika added, “Not everyone can be knowledgeable about every single thing. Now he (Rahul) is indispensable, and without him, the project might not go ahead. But if Rahul does not go into the water body, then someone else will replace him and go. Whoever is a public figure of his stature should also understand what he is speaking about. He (Ganguly) does a non-fiction show as ‘Sourav Ganguly,’ on an AC floor. So, he is not supposed to know how the shooting is done. He is provided with everything he needs because he is ‘Sourav Ganguly.’ But another ‘Rahul Ganguly’ might not be getting all those amenities.”

Why was the indefinite strike called off?

In light of Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s death, the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists’ Forum and the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India had announced an indefinite strike starting Tuesday. As a result, shooting for films, soap operas, and web series at different studios in Kolkata came to a halt on the day, after artistes ceased work, demanding proper safety arrangements for cast and crew members at their workplaces.

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In the evening, actor-director Prosenjit Chatterjee, a senior member of the Forum, informed the media that after day-long dialogues with production houses, entertainment channels, and the Eastern India Motion Pictures Association (a film owners’ and distributors’ body), they had decided to withdraw the protest as all stakeholders agreed to adopt a foolproof SOP, which will be made mandatory within the next 15-20 days. However, the production house (Magic Moments Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd) that was making the television soap starring Rahul and had arranged the outdoor shoot will be kept out of any shoots until the police inquiry is complete and they are given a clean chit, he noted.

Who was Rahul Arunoday Banerjee?

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died on Sunday, March 29, after drowning in the sea at Talsari beach near Digha, Odisha, while shooting for the TV serial Bhole Baba Par Karega. He was known for his performances in movies such as Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, Tumi Asbe Bole, Zulfiqar, Byomkesh Gotro, Biday Byomkesh, and The Academy of Fine Arts, among others. He had also appeared in TV serials such as Horogouri Pice Hotel and Mohonna. He married his Chirodini Tumi Je Amar co-star Priyanka Sarkar in 2010. They have a son together.

Disclaimer: This article covers a tragic accidental death and the resulting emotional distress within the industry, as well as discussions surrounding safety protocols and workplace security. It is provided for informational purposes and should be read with sensitivity toward the grieving process and the ongoing investigation.