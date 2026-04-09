Rahul Arunoday Banerjee death: Strike, boycott and SOP push—all that has happened so far

The untimely death of actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee on March 29 sent shockwaves across the Bengali entertainment industry, quickly evolving from a tragic accident into a larger conversation around on-set safety and accountability. While initial reports suggested that the 42-year-old actor died after drowning in the sea during a shoot, questions soon began to surface about whether adequate safety measures were in place. What followed was a series of strong reactions from within the fraternity. Strikes were called, and several actors associated with Rahul’s show chose to step away, citing “emotional trauma.” The incident also reignited debates around the responsibility of production houses to ensure robust safety protocols for both artistes and technicians working on location.

Actors-technicians call for strike

In the aftermath, the Artists’ Forum drafted two separate Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), which were submitted to channel authorities as well as the Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPA). The collective stance was clear: the strike would only be lifted once a consensus was reached between the channel authorities, IMPA, and the Artists’ Forum on a revised set of safety guidelines. Until then, the industry would remain firm in halting work—underscoring that safety and structural reform are non-negotiable.

Also Read – Rahul Arunoday Banerjee death: Bengali entertainment industry to go on indefinite strike; artistes demand stricter security measures for cast and crew

Fraternity bans Magic Moments

The incident also led to a call for boycott. Veteran actor Ranjit Mallick stated that the fraternity would not collaborate with the production house Magic Moments, or anyone associated with the serial Bhole Baba Par Karega, until there is clarity on the circumstances surrounding Arunoday Banerjee’s death.

Addressing the media at Technician’s Studio in Tollygunge, Prosenjit Chatterjee said: “We will not work with any of the makers associated with the serial or the production banner till we learn how Banerjee passed away,” demanding accountability.

However, he also clarified that while the boycott of Magic Moments and those associated with Rahul’s last show would continue, other productions could resume work from April 8.

The meeting and subsequent press conference saw participation from several prominent names, including Dev, Abir Chatterjee, Subhashree Ganguly, Koyel Mallick, Rituparna Sengupta, and Aparajita Auddy, among others—reflecting a unified industry stance.

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Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s co-star leaves Bhola Baba Par Karega

Amid the ongoing boycott, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s co-star from Bhole Baba Par Karega, Rajannya Mitra, stepped away from the show. Speaking to the media, she said: “From the moment I heard about the accident, I haven’t been able to return to normal.” She further recalled that the shoot had proceeded like any other day, and she only learned about Rahul’s death after pack-up, while on her way home. At the same time, she also defended the production house, adding: “In 11 years, I have never seen any negligence from Magic Moments. They respect artistes.”

Also Read – Rahul Arunoday Banerjee death: Swastika Mukherjee slams Sourav Ganguly’s remarks on the actor’s drowning, says ‘he works on an AC floor’

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s wife demands safety protocol

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s wife and actor Priyanka Sarkar also issued a powerful statement, calling for systemic change. Taking to Facebook, she wrote: “Thank you all for standing by us during this difficult time. On the 7th, the entire film family seemed to unite in one voice—with the same thoughts, the same concerns, and endless love. There is no division here, no political color; no conflict of personal interests or egos. There is only one truth here—we are a family. This united fight today is born out of deep affection and compassion for a member of the family. Some loved Rahul as an actor, some knew him as Arunoday, and some loved the writer Rahul Arunoday Banerjee. A death today has united our entire family. But let this untimely death not be just a sad memory; let it be the beginning of a bigger change. Only then will this man remain immortal among us, that will be his true successor or legacy. Let our goal be one—so that such an accident does not happen again in the future. Be it a technician or an artist—so that no one has to fight for their honor and dignity after death.”

How did Rahul Arunoday Banerjee die?

According to reports, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee was filming a boat sequence in Digha when he reportedly lost his balance and fell into the sea. Crew members are said to have immediately jumped in to rescue him, but were only able to pull him out after nearly an hour. He was then rushed to a hospital in Digha, approximately 11 kilometres away, where doctors were unable to save him.

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As the industry continues to grapple with the loss, the focus remains firmly on accountability—and on ensuring that such a tragedy does not repeat itself.

DISCLAIMER: This article discusses a tragic on-set accident involving loss of life and the resulting emotional trauma experienced by the acting fraternity. It is intended for informational purposes and to highlight the importance of safety protocols within the industry. If you or someone you know is struggling with grief or emotional distress following these events, please reach out to a mental health professional or a dedicated support service.