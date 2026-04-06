Rahul Arunoday Banerjee death: Bengali entertainment industry to go on indefinite strike; artistes demand stricter security measures for cast and crew

Rahul Arunoday Banerjee death: Renowned Bengali film and television actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s demise last week has sent a shockwave across the state’s entertainment industry after he died due to accidental drowning while shooting for a show. While industry insiders are still mourning the loss of their colleague, allegations have emerged that the shoot was carried out negligently, without proper security measures in place.

Bengali artistes have also united and held a protest rally on Sunday, April 5, seeking justice for Rahul and improved safety for cast and crew members working in movies and television serials. Meanwhile, the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists’ Forum and the Federation of Cine Technicians and Workers of Eastern India have announced an indefinite strike starting Tuesday, April 7.

Must Read | 2,500 movies in 62 years: Even if we start watching Sukumari’s films at a rate of one per day, we would finish only by 2033

‘Need discussion on cast and crew members’ safety’

“We want all channels, filmmakers and bodies to come together for a discussion on cast and crew members’ safety. They have to ensure that emergency aid is available with all protocols in place. This strike will continue till we get a suitable response from the producer and the channel,” the Forum’s general secretary, veteran actor Santilal Mukherjee, told Variety India. He also stated that the organisation would back actor Priyanka Sarkar, Rahul’s wife, if she decided to seek financial compensation for his demise.

Stating that their predominant demand is to know exactly what happened to Rahul and whether security lapses caused the incident, renowned actor Rituparna Sengupta said, “We have lost him to an accident which happened during the shooting. We need to know whether safety measures were in place, whether any permission was obtained, and whether people were there. Because nothing is clear now; there are too many versions out there. There are hundreds of interpretations, which are neither desirable nor believable.” She also expressed sorrow that it took an artiste’s death for the spotlight to fall on the safety of film and television cast and crew.

Also Read | Dhurandhar sweeps Chetak Screen Awards 2026 with 14 wins

Echoing the same sentiments, actor-director Prosenjit Chatterjee stated that the protesting body has issued a 24-hour notice to all producers and channels before going on the indefinite strike. “This (the protest) is for Rahul’s mother, wife, son and loved ones who deserve to know the truth,” he maintained.

About Rahul Arunoday Banerjee

Renowned for his performances in movies such as Chirodini Tumi Je Amar, Tumi Asbe Bole, Zulfiqar, Byomkesh Gotro, Biday Byomkesh, and The Academy of Fine Arts, among others, as well as TV serials such as Hargouri pice hotel and Mohonna, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee died on Sunday, March 29, after he drowned in the sea at Talsari beach near Digha, Odisha, while shooting for the TV serial Bhole Baba Par Karega.

Story continues below this ad

“Rahul entered the water alone after the shooting was over. His co-star, Shweta Mishra, was present at the spot but remained on the shore. It seemed that his feet got stuck in the sand. Just then, a massive wave struck him. Unable to withstand the force of the wave, Rahul began to drown. Sensing the danger, Shweta screamed to alert everyone. Suddenly, the technicians started shouting and rushed to rescue him. He was still alive when he was brought out of the sea. He was quickly placed in a vehicle and taken to Digha Sub-divisional Hospital, located about 10–12 km from Talsari beach. However, doctors declared that he died,” a source told The Indian Express soon after the incident.

Zero FIR registered

Subsequently, the West Bengal Motion Picture Artists’ Forum lodged a police complaint against the production house of the serial, Magic Moments Motion Pictures Pvt Ltd, accusing its directors, Saibal Banerjee and Leena Gangopadhyay, of engaging in a “criminal conspiracy.” Based on the complaint, the police registered a zero FIR. The forum also alleged that the production house may have been filming without the necessary official permits.

The April 5 procession seeking justice for Rahul drew several members of the Bengali film industry. Actor-director Aparna Sen, Anjan Dutt, director Srijit Mukherjee, Kaushik Ganguly, actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee, actor Rudranil Ghosh, actor Riddhi Sen, and actor-theatre personality Kaushik Sen took part in the rally.

The son of director Biswanath Banerjee, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee tied the knot with his Chirodini Tumi Je Amar co-star Priyanka Sarkar in 2010. They have a son together. Although the couple filed for a divorce in 2017, they later reconciled.

Story continues below this ad

Disclaimer: This article reports on a tragic incident involving accidental drowning and the subsequent collective grief and industry-wide protests. While this report focuses on news and labour safety, we acknowledge the emotional impact of such events and emphasise that the details provided are for informational purposes regarding industry developments.