Ragini Prajwal on Law: It was the best learning experience

Entrepreneur and dancer Ragini Prajwal was pleasantly surprised when she was offered the lead role in Law, which marks her film debut. It’s a natural career progression for the artiste who runs a dance studio in Bengaluru, and has performed on stage. She also featured in television commercials and the short film Rishabhapriya.

Written and directed by Raghu Samarth, who also has strong roots in television, Ragini was taken in by the script. Recalling Raghu coming home to pitch the film, she told indianexpress.com, “Everyone usually comes home with a script for my husband (Prajwal), father-in-law (Devraj) or brother-in-law (Pranaam). When Raghu narrated the script, Prajwal and I were impressed.”

Law was not the first film that was offered to Ragini Prajwal. She was not keen on playing run-of-the-mill female lead characters and hence waited. “The script (of Law) is the hero and it revolves around my character. It is very easy to play the girl-next-door and run around trees. I do a lot of that on stage with my dancing. But, I didn’t want to do that before the camera,” she said. “I look at myself doing a role like Sivagami in Baahubali.”

Meanwhile, Ragini has not thought of a career in the movies beyond Law and while she is open to opportunities, she will continue to focus on her passion for dance and developing her studio.

Given her rich background in performing arts, the actor confesses she had to tone down while performing for the camera. “On stage, you have to overact, with maximum expressions. I had to work on delivering subtle expressions. I did a lot of workshops with Raghu,” she added.

Ragini Prajwal also expressed her gratitude towards senior actors in the cast, Mukhyamantri Chandru, Avinash and Sudharani, for making her feel comfortable on the sets. “It was the best learning experience,” she commented.

Bankrolled by Puneeth Rajkumar’s banner PRK Productions, Law will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from July 17.

