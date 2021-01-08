Radhika wishes ‘bestie’ Yash on birthday, shares an adorable photo

KGF star Yash is celebrating his 35th birthday today. His wife Radhika Pandit took to social media to wish the actor on his special day. Sharing an adorable photo, she wrote, “Sometimes I wonder, why you are so perfect for me.. then I realise its coz u let me have your share of cake too. Happy birthday my Bestie.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

Besides Radhika, Yash’s colleagues and fans have flooded social media with birthday wishes.

Actor Priyanka Upendra shared a collage of photos featuring Yash and wrote, “Happy birthday @TheNameIsYash. May all your dreams come true! God bless you and your lovely family!!”

Actor Kartikeya tweeted, “Keep inspiring us and keep raising the bar ..May all the force be with you.”

Producer Prasad V Potluri posted a photo of himself, Yash and Sanjay Dutt and wrote, “To an inspiring person, admirable journey, an epitome of self made success, Happy Birthday dearest @TheNameIsYash. May you reach unprecedented heights and glory with all your hard work and determination #HappyBirthdayRockyBhai.”

KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel also wished Yash with a photo on Twitter. He captioned the picture, “Happy Birthday my Rocky @TheNameIsYash HISTORY REPEATS !!!!! Will continue with us #KGFChapter2Teaser.” Producer Vijay Kiragandur also shared the same photo.

Filmmaker Pavan Wadeyar posted on Twitter, “Happy Birthday #ROCKY keep inspiring #KGFChapter2Teaser looks more intensive and lethal @TheNameIsYash.”

On the eve of Yash’s birthday, the teaser of his upcoming film KGF 2 was released by the makers. The film is expected to hit cinema halls soon.