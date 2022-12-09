Radhika Pandit thanks Yash for making 6 years of marriage ‘magical’, see pics

Actor Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram handle and dedicated a special post for husband, actor Yash on their wedding anniversary. Radhika posted beautiful pictures and thanked Yash for making their six years of marriage ‘magical’.

Radhika shared multiple photos and wrote, “This is us.. we can be a lil filmy, a lil playful, a lil religious, a lil serious but a lot REAL.. Thank you for making these six years of married life with u magical yet Real. Happy Anniversary. Love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

Yash and Radhika Pandit got married in 2016 and the couple have two children – Ayra and Yatharva. Recently, Radhika gave a sneak-peek into Ayra’s unicorn themed birthday bash and wrote, “Yesterday was a Unicorn, rainbow, glitter kinda day!! Little does she know that she is the real sparkle of them all.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Radhika Pandit (@iamradhikapandit)

On the work front, Yash was last seen in the movie KGF: 2, which was a massive hit at the box office. Talking about the film, Yash had told PTI, “My main agenda was to project the Kannada industry as another big industry that can deliver quality films. I believe audiences are not biased. If they like a film, they will celebrate it.”

He added, “When people talk about your industry in a certain way, it needs a lot of effort to break that notion. Many say that ours is a small industry and we don’t have that kind of budget. I had a problem with that. So, I wanted to change that.”