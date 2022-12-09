scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 09, 2022

Radhika Pandit thanks Yash for making 6 years of marriage ‘magical’, see pics

Radhika Pandit and Yash are celebrating six-years of togetherness today. The couple got married in 2016.

yash, radhika panditYash and Radhika Pandit celebrate their wedding anniversary. (Photo: Radhika Pandit/Instagram)

Actor Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram handle and dedicated a special post for husband, actor Yash on their wedding anniversary. Radhika posted beautiful pictures and thanked Yash for making their six years of marriage ‘magical’.

Radhika shared multiple photos and wrote, “This is us.. we can be a lil filmy, a lil playful, a lil religious, a lil serious but a lot REAL.. Thank you for making these six years of married life with u magical yet Real. Happy Anniversary. Love you.”

Yash and Radhika Pandit got married in 2016 and the couple have two children – Ayra and Yatharva. Recently, Radhika gave a sneak-peek into Ayra’s unicorn themed birthday bash and wrote, “Yesterday was a Unicorn, rainbow, glitter kinda day!! Little does she know that she is the real sparkle of them all.”

On the work front, Yash was last seen in the movie KGF: 2, which was a massive hit at the box office. Talking about the film, Yash had told PTI, “My main agenda was to project the Kannada industry as another big industry that can deliver quality films. I believe audiences are not biased. If they like a film, they will celebrate it.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...Premium
What Mallika Sarabhai’s The Conference of the Birds has to say abou...
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...Premium
What is ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome’, the rare neurological disord...
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Despite tumultuous relationship, Mamata is first to c...
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...Premium
The new Gujarat House: 105 fresh faces, 14 women legislators, 1 Muslim; 7...

He added, “When people talk about your industry in a certain way, it needs a lot of effort to break that notion. Many say that ours is a small industry and we don’t have that kind of budget. I had a problem with that. So, I wanted to change that.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 09-12-2022 at 06:07:52 pm
Next Story

First thing I think of in evenings is what to eat and in which hotel: Nitin Gadkari

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

hrithik 1200
Hrithik Roshan takes his ‘Greek god’ charm to Red Sea film festival
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 09: Latest News
Advertisement
close