Friday, Sep 16, 2022

Radhika Pandit shares new pics with husband Yash and the couple look stunning

Radhika Pandit and Yash are dressed in stylish traditional outfits in the pics.

Radhika Panit and Yash (Images/ Radhika Pandit)Radhika Pandit and Yash (Images/ Radhika Pandit)

Former actress Radhika Pandit took to social media to share pictures from a photoshoot with her husband Kannada superstar Yash. The couple, clad in traditional but stylish attire, look stunning together. While Yash is seen in a complete white ensemble, Radhika, in contrast to him, is seen in a dark saree.

Sharing the pictures, Radhika wrote, “Throwback Thursday calls for an appreciation post for my team who was behind our look for the evening! They have been my core team on many of my films (sic).”

Here are the pictures:

 

A few weeks ago, the couple returned from a long vacation to Europe. Yash and Radhika shared many pictures from the holiday. They also met many fans there, which moved Yash. He took to social media to share the experience of meeting fans beyond borders. He wrote, “Your love for me reaches beyond borders, I accept it with open arms… A huge thank you to these wonderful fans I met from Italy and Bangladesh for staying post working hours and making it special for us (sic).”

ALSO READ |KGF producer reveals Chapter 3 will ‘start Marvel kind of universe’, says, ‘We want to create something like Spider-Man and Doctor Strange’

 

 

On the work front, Yash is yet to announce his next project. He is still basking in the success of the KGF series, which has changed the face of Kannada cinema. KGF 2, released on April 14, opened to an earth-shattering response. It raked in more than Rs 134 crore on opening day in India alone. As per reports, the film has earned about Rs 1000 crore from its ticket sales worldwide, becoming the second Indian film to achieve this feat after director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion.

First published on: 16-09-2022 at 03:48:38 pm
