Radhika Pandit shares a birthday note for son Yatharv

Yash with wife Radhika Pandit, daughter Ayra and son Yatharv. (Photo: Yash/Instagram)

Actor Radhika Pandit on Friday celebrated the first birthday of her son Yatharv. Sharing a collage featuring photos of herself and Yatharv on Instagram, Radhika wrote, “Happy birthday to the one who will always, forever be my baby boy. Love u.”

Yatharv is the second child of Yash and Radhika. The couple, who tied the knot in 2016, had their first kid in 2018. Their firstborn is Ayra.

On the work front, Yash recently started shooting for KGF: Chapter 2, the much-awaited sequel to 2018 hit KGF. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Anant Nag.

