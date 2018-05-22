Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Actor Radhika back in the news as HD Kumaraswamy set to become Karnataka CM

Kannada and Tamil actor Radhika is making headlines once again due to her relationship with Karnataka chief minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy.

Written by Manoj Kumar R | Bengaluru | Published: May 22, 2018 7:50:20 pm
Actor Radhika married HD Kumaraswamy on 2006 Radhika is a popular south Indian actor, who has acted in Kannada and Tamil movies.
Actor Radhika, who has been out of the spotlight for a while now, has returned to making headlines once again due to her relationship with Karnataka chief minister-designate HD Kumaraswamy. The old pictures of her with Kumaraswamy have been making the rounds on social media.

Kumaraswamy and Radhika married in secret in 2006 and have a daughter named Shamika. The couple reportedly parted ways a few years ago. That chapter of Kumaraswamy’s personal life has been discussed in details for years in gossip columns in the state.

“An old issue that was settled amicably has been raked up only because Kumaraswamy is going to be chief minister. Why wasn’t this discussed until last week?” a source close to the Kumaraswamy family reasoned, according to The Telegraph.

In the past couple of weeks, the state witnessed a high-voltage political drama with national and regional political parties aggressively pursuing their political interests after the recently concluded assembly election results threw up a hung assembly.

Who is Radhika?

Radhika is a popular south Indian actor, who has acted in Kannada and Tamil movies. She is known for Gowri in Tayi Illada Tabbali, Iyarkai, Anna Thangi among others. She also owns a film production company called Shamika Enterprises.

After a hiatus, she made a comeback to acting in 2013 with Sweety Nanna Jodi.

