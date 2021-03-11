Radhe Shyam: On Maha Shivratri, Prabhas shares new romantic poster

Radhe Shyam starring Prabhas and Poja Hegde will release in theatres on July 30th. (Photo: Prabhas/Twitter)

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri on Thursday, Prabhas shared a new poster of his upcoming romantic film, Radhe Shyam, which also features Pooja Hegde. The Radha Krishna Kumar directorial is all set to hit theatres on July 30th. Announcing the film’s release date, Prabhas wrote, “Some call it madness, we call it love. This love story will forever be etched in your hearts!”

Radhe Shyam is a multi lingual big-budgeted film that will release in theatres in five Indian languages — Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The film went on the floors early 2020, however the shooting for Radhe Shyam was halted in March last year due to the pandemic, only to resume in December. Pooja Hegde also recently completed shooting her portions of the film.

With the announcement of Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam, now there are to big-ticket films set to clash at the box office as Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt is also set to hit theatres on July 30th.

Besides Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, Radhe Shyam also stars Satyaraj, Bhagyashree, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Jagapati Babu, Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Bheena Benarji, Murli Sharma, Shasha Chettri, Priyadarshi, Riddhi Kumar and Satyan.