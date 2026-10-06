Rachita Ram breaks silence after fan pulls her cheek on birthday: ‘May no evil eye fall on it’

Days after facing non-consensual physical touching while meeting fans outside her home in Bengaluru, renowned Kannada actor Rachita Ram has finally broken her silence and shared a social media post. For those unfamiliar, the incident occurred on Saturday, October 3, on her birthday.

Sharing a photo of herself on Instagram, Rachita wrote, “Hello everyone, a huge thank you to every single fan who came to my birthday, considered me your own daughter, and celebrated my birthday with so much love and grandeur. It made me very happy to meet you all and see your love.”

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She added, “A big thank you to my fans, family members, friends, and the media — everyone who made my birthday so special. I am indebted to you for this love and affection you have shown me throughout my life! May this love between me and my fans remain forever, and may no one’s evil eye fall upon it.”

Viral video shows fan violating Rachita Ram’s personal space

On her birthday, Rachita, fondly referred to as “Dimple Queen” by her fans, had stepped out of her Bengaluru home to meet and greet them outside the premises. While she was happily interacting with her admirers and posing for photos and selfies, a man approached her with the same request.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R R (@rachita_instaofficial)

After taking a selfie with her, he suddenly reached out and pulled her cheek, leaving Rachita shocked. However, she quickly regained her composure and continued to meet other fans.

A video of the incident soon went viral on social media, eliciting strong reactions from netizens who condemned the fan’s blatant violation of her personal boundaries. Yet, more videos have since surfaced online showing people misbehaving with her in similar ways.

A shocking moment caught on camera as a fan unexpectedly pinches Kannada actress #RachitaRam’s cheek during her birthday celebrations in Bengaluru 😅 Happy Birthday @RachitaRamDQ https://t.co/fHiaUe0PLC — E=mc² (@Kabab_Lover_) October 3, 2026

Another fan pinching Rachitha Ram’s cheek 😂😭 https://t.co/bCCILOCW3Y — Bujji kanna 😼💖 (@bujji_kannna) October 3, 2026

The happiness on his face 😂❤️ Peak fanboy moment unlocked! Rachita Ram’s birthday fan meeting gave him a memory for life. One cheek touch, one massive smile and a whole lot of happiness! 😂🔥 She’s genuinely so sweet and kind. ❤️✨ Most of women expected this chubby,more BTS https://t.co/n3g1Zb6B61 — Eshkutty (@eskuttty) October 3, 2026 Story continues below this ad

Who is Rachita Ram?

She made her film debut in director MD Sridhar’s Darshan-led Bulbul (2013). She has since appeared in movies such as Ranna (2015), Chakravyuha (2016), Pushpaka Vimana (2017), Bharjari (2017), Ayogya (2018), Seetharama Kalyana (2019), Natasaarvabhowma (2019), Ayushman Bhava (2019), Monsoon Raaga (2022) and Kranti (2023). Rachita Ram gained national attention with her chilling performance as the villainous Kalyani Dileep in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie (2025).

Disclaimer: This article touches on themes of personal boundary violation and non-consensual physical contact. It is intended strictly for general informational and news reporting purposes and does not substitute for professional legal, psychological, or safety advice.