Queen remakes’ Europe schedule wrapped up

Actor Parul Yadav, who has co-produced the remakes of Bollywood hit film Queen in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam, has announced the wrap-up of the European schedule.

“So happy to finish the European leg…all four #QueenRemakes. The Eiffel is a perfect symbol of how impossibly difficult this project was and how grand it can be. #moviebutterfly #zamzam #parisparis #thatismahalakshmi,” Parul tweeted on Monday.

Except for a single day shoot inside an aircraft in Mumbai, all principal photography on all four films is complete.

“I am not sure if anyone really believed that this could be done, but we pulled it off,” said Parul.

So happy to finish the European leg all 4 #queenremakes. The Eiffel is a perfect symbol of how impossibly difficult this project was and how grand it can be!! #moviebutterfly #zamzam #parisparis #thatismahalakshmi pic.twitter.com/ZeVlVtQbHQ — Parul Yadav (@TheParulYadav) July 16, 2018

The Kannada version, Butterfly, will see Parul as the leading lady while Kajal Aggarwal will be seen in the Tamil film titled Paris Paris. Both Butterfly and Paris Paris are directed by Ramesh Aravind.

The Telugu version titled That is Mahalakshmi, starring Tamannaah Bhatia, is directed by Prasanth Varma. The Malayalam version called Zam Zam with actress Manjima Mohan as the lead is helmed by G Neelakanta Reddy.

The music for all the four films has been given by Amit Trivedi.

