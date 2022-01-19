Pushpa actor Dhananjay’s Kannada hit Badava Rascal to debut on Voot on this date

The latest Kannada hit Badava Rascal, which stars Dhananjay of Pushpa The Rise fame, will premiere on Voot Select on January 26. Unlike the Telugu blockbuster, Dhananjay plays a good guy in Badava Rascal.

The film tries to explore the struggles of a youngster from a middle-class background. Dhananjay plays the role of a autorickshaw driver in the movie. If the trailer is anything to go by, he seems to also have a bit of a drinking problem.

Badava Rascal was released in cinemas on December 24 last year and it became a hit at the box office.

“Badava Rascal will always stay close to my heart for two mere reasons, one being my home production and second the terrific team I got to work with. It is a story of love and survival which also highlights sensitive issues like poverty faced by the nation,” said Dhananjay.

He also believes that besides entertainment, the film also has a strong social message. “A character like Shankar, changed my perspective towards life. His ambitions were limitless, despite the adversities in his life. His willingness and grit to chase his dreams without giving up on love is inspiring. This film has a strong message for all the youngsters out there that ‘Do not quit’’ even if the path gets difficult. As Badava Rascal was a lockdown release, we experienced a slight drop in the audience as people were cautious to step into the theatres. With Voot on board, the viewership will proliferate,” he added

Written and directed by Shankar Guru, the film also stars Amrutha Iyengar and Rangayana Raghu.