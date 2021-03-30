scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Latest news

Punjabi Singer Diljaan dies in car accident near Amritsar

Punjabi singer Diljaan was traveling alone in the car when it met with an accident on Amritsar-Jalandhar highway near Jandiala Guru town of Amritsar early on Tuesday morning.

By: Express News Service | Punjab |
March 30, 2021 1:59:21 pm
Punjabi singer DiljaanPunjabi singer Diljaan hit the fame with reality TV show Sur Kshetra in 2012. (Photo: Capt.Amarinder Singh/Twitter)

Famous Punjabi Singer Diljaan died in a car accident on Tuesday morning. The reasons behind the accident are not clear yet.

Diljaan was traveling alone in the car when it met with an accident on Amritsar-Jalandhar highway near Jandiala Guru town of Amritsar early on Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating of the car hit a stationary vehicle on the road as its front was badly damaged. Some Sikh devotees retuning from Hola Mohalla tried to rescue Diljaan. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Diljaan was all set to release his new songs. “Excited for song Tere warge and Hanju. Coming v soon , stay tuned,” the singer had written on his Facebook page just two days back.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

He hit the fame with reality TV show Sur Kshetra in 2012. Diljaan’s family, who live in Canada, are returning to the country as investigations continue into the accident.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Holi 2021: From Kareena Kapoor to Rahul Vaidya, inside Bollywood and TV celebs’ celebrations

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Mar 30: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x