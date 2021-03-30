Punjabi Singer Diljaan dies in car accident near Amritsar

Famous Punjabi Singer Diljaan died in a car accident on Tuesday morning. The reasons behind the accident are not clear yet.

Diljaan was traveling alone in the car when it met with an accident on Amritsar-Jalandhar highway near Jandiala Guru town of Amritsar early on Tuesday morning.

Police are investigating of the car hit a stationary vehicle on the road as its front was badly damaged. Some Sikh devotees retuning from Hola Mohalla tried to rescue Diljaan. He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Shocked at the tragic death of young and promising Punjabi singer Diljaan in a road accident earlier today. It is extremely sad to lose young lives like these on road. My condolences to the family, friends and fans. RIP! pic.twitter.com/ZLxQidrO5P — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 30, 2021

Diljaan was all set to release his new songs. “Excited for song Tere warge and Hanju. Coming v soon , stay tuned,” the singer had written on his Facebook page just two days back.

He hit the fame with reality TV show Sur Kshetra in 2012. Diljaan’s family, who live in Canada, are returning to the country as investigations continue into the accident.