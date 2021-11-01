‘Puneeth Rajkumar was the picture of perfection, had no health issues:’ Family doctor says he only complained of dizziness

Late Kannada movie star Puneeth Rajkumar had a workout session along with a boxing practice and steam session before he visited his family doctor and cardiologist Dr Ramana Rao on Friday, Times of India reports. While Dr Rao went on to add that the actor looked ‘normal’ when he walked into his clinic, he mentioned the superstar appeared slightly worn out as well.

“He looked so normal when he walked in with his wife Ashwini at around 11:15 am. He said he had worked out at the gym as usual, but done extra boxing and a little excessive steaming. He complained of no pain, his heartbeat and blood pressure were normal,” said the doctor.

However, the one thing that signaled Dr Rao that something was off was the fact that Puneeth was sweating profusely. “That is where the indicator was found. The ECG showed massive strains, and I took Ashwini to a different room, explained the situation and told her Puneeth should be shifted to a hospital immediately. We put Puneeth in his car where he complained of dizziness. I asked him to lie down. We reached Vikram hospital in about five minutes and I followed them,” Dr Rao added. The actor passed away at the hospital later on Friday.

What is unfortunate and unexpected about the whole situation was the fact that Puneeth was in great shape, health wise. Dr Rao stated, “He was the picture of perfection with no health issues, and an extremely fit body.” His bodyguard also mentioned how the actor was ‘a fit, happy person, and did not have any problems.’

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday after suffering a heart attack. He was laid to rest with full state honours on Sunday in Bengaluru.