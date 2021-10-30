Puneeth Rajkumar to receive a state funeral, celebs to attend his last rites

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar will get a state funeral on Saturday said Manjunatha Prasad, the Principal Secretary to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, as per news agency ANI. Puneeth Rajkumar died on Friday after suffering a heart attack at the age of 46.

The last rites of the actor will be performed at Kanteerava Studio in the land belonging to the Dr Rajkumar Foundation.

As per producer Rockline Venkatesh, Puneeth Rajkumar’s mortal remains will be taken from Kanteerava Stadium, where they are being kept until 3 PM and will reach Kanteerava Studio at 5.30 PM. He will be cremated between 6-7 PM.

Puneeth’s daughter is expected to reach Bengaluru by 4.15 PM and she will directly head towards Kanteerava Studio.

Puneeth Rajkumar was the son of legendary actor Rajkumar and Parvathamma. Fondly called Appu by his fans, Puneeth married Ashwini Revanth in 1999. He was a part of over 29 Kannada films, including Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raam, Ajay, Hudugaru, and Anjani Putra. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa that released early this year.

Apart from being an actor, Puneeth Rajkumar was also a capable singer.

Several prominent cinema personalities including Amitabh Bachchan, Mohanlal, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, among others have paid tribute to the late actor.

Amitabh wrote on his blog, “Puneet Rajkumar, the younger son of the legendary icon of Kanada cinema, Raj Kumar, and a star in his own right, passed away today .. he was just 46 years, and this has put all of us in great shock…”

Adding that, “the family of late RajKumar have ever been extremely close ..”, the actor offered his condolences.

The loss of Puneeth Rajkumar has come as a terrible shock. I still find the news hard to believe. It feels as though I have lost a younger brother. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family with whom I share a close bond. I wish them strength & comfort to cope with this loss. pic.twitter.com/x8GDRNPx7d — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) October 29, 2021

Mohanlal wrote, “The loss of Puneeth Rajkumar has come as a terrible shock. I still find the news hard to believe. It feels as though I have lost a younger brother. My thoughts & prayers go out to his family with whom I share a close bond. I wish them strength & comfort to cope with this loss.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also expressed his sadness and condolences on the tragedy. On Twitter, he wrote, “A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ofcNpnMmW3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2021

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai tweeted, ““The death of renowned Kannada film star Shri Puneeth Rajkumar due to a heart attack has caused me deep sadness. The death of Appu, who is much loved by Kannadigas, is a major loss for Kannada and Karnataka. May God rest his soul rest in peace. I pray for strength for his fans to bear this grief.”

Thousands of Puneeth’s fans are flocking the Kanteerava Studio to get a final glimpse of his mortal remains. Many personalities from the film industry and politics are expected to attend too.