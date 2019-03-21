Puneeth Rajkumar requests everyone to leave him out of politics

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar recently issued a statement clarifying that he will not use his position as a leading movie star to endorse a particular person or a party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“You all know that I am not involved in politics. I identify myself with art and not politics,” the star said. His statement comes a day after it was speculated that he will be campaigning for Ambareesh’s widow Sumalatha, who is an independent candidate from Mandhya, her late husband’s native place.

“Voting is every individual’s right and choice. I respect that a lot. I have only requested people of Karnataka and my fans to exercise their power of voting sensibly. But I have never asked them to vote for a particular candidate or a party,” he added.

According to reports, producer Rockline Venkatesh had mentioned Puneeth’s name as one of the celebrities of the Kannada film industry, who is willing to endorse Sumalatha’s candidature.

An important information to all of you 👍 pic.twitter.com/a6fIMWyPBF — Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) March 20, 2019

“Both Deva Gowda’s and Ambareesh’s family are close to me. I pray to God that you have the strength to serve the people. But, please don’t use my name in politics or in election campaigning,” he added.

Amid huge fanfare, Sumalatha on Wednesday filed her nomination in Mandhya. While superstars Yash and Darshan accompanied Sumalatha on the roadshow, and openly said that they will actively seek votes for her, other leading actors like Sudeep have expressed their support for her. She is going up against Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda