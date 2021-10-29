Puneeth Rajkumar suffers heart attack, admitted to Bengaluru hospital’s ICU

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar suffered a heart attack earlier on Friday and has been admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru. The actor’s condition is said to be critical. Early reports suggest that the actor suffered a heart attack while he was working out at the gym. He is 46 years old.

The actor took to Twitter during the early hours of Friday to wish luck to the team of Bhajarangi 2, which stars his brother Shivarajkumar. His tweet read, “Best wishes for the entire team of #Bhajarangi2. @NimmaShivanna @NimmaAHarsha @JayannaFilms.”

Son of legendary actor Rajkumar and Parvathamma, he’s fondly called Appu by his fans. He has acted as a hero in over 29 Kannada films including Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raam, Ajay, Hudugaru and Anjani Putra. He started his career as a child artist with Bettada Hoovu (1985). He won a slew of awards as a child actor, including a National Film Award. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which released early this year.

A statement from the actor’s team/hospital is still awaited.