Puneeth Rajkumar’s doctor on actor’s final hours, intense workout: ‘It wasn’t heart attack, but strain’

Five years ago, around this time, Karnataka was plunged into grief following the sudden demise of actor Puneeth Rajkumar. His death sent shockwaves across the country, as the beloved star was just 46 years old and had collapsed after a gym session. He died of a cardiac arrest on October 29, 2021. However, according to his doctor, the workout that preceded his death was unlike his usual fitness routine. Puneeth had reportedly tried kickboxing for the first time that day, spending around 1.5 hours on the activity before feeling unwell and visiting his doctor. In a recent interview, the doctor recalled the actor’s final hours, revealing that his heart stopped beating just a minute before he reached the hospital.

Speaking to Just Curious Kannada, Dr Ramana Rao recalled his close bond with Puneeth, whom he affectionately called Appu. “Appu was a great person. He was like a son to me. He and my second son were good friends. They would often play together and share their toys,” he said.

Reflecting on the tragedies he has witnessed during his career, the doctor added, “As a doctor, I have seen multiple tragedies in my life. They often leave a terrifying impact. You can never forget certain things. Appu is one of those examples.”

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Recalling the actor’s final hours, Dr Ramana Rao said Puneeth arrived at his clinic sweating profusely after an intense workout.

“I was in the clinic when Appu came. He was sweating extremely. He told me that he had gone to the gym, where he did kickboxing for one and a half hours. It was something new that he had tried that day, and he was extremely tired. However, when I checked him, I knew there was something more to his condition, looking at how much he was sweating. I immediately did an ECG. That ECG showed strain,” he recalled.

The doctor said the ECG findings prompted him to act quickly. He administered medication and arranged for Puneeth to be taken to the hospital immediately.

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“It wasn’t a heart attack but strain. I knew that something would happen. I gave him medicines, and instantly we shifted him to the hospital. He travelled in his own car. He was speaking to us. He wanted to sit up in the car. But I requested him to rest his head in his wife Ashwini’s lap and asked the driver to quickly take them to the hospital, while Dr Ranga Nayak made all the arrangements,” he said.

Dr Ramana Rao further recalled that Dr Ranga Nayak, who had treated several members of Puneeth’s family, including his father, legendary actor Rajkumar, was also involved in coordinating the emergency response.

“Just a minute before he could reach the hospital, his heart stopped beating. When he went inside the hospital, there was no heartbeat,” he added.

According to Dr Ramana Rao, the hospital’s medical team followed the necessary protocols and made every effort to revive the actor, but they were unsuccessful.

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“It was one of the saddest moments for all of us. It was like losing my own son,” he said.

Puneeth Rajkumar was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru on October 29, 2021, after suffering a cardiac emergency following his workout. Despite the medical team’s efforts, he could not be revived. His mortal remains were kept at Sree Kanteerava Stadium for public homage, where thousands of grieving fans, political leaders and members of the film fraternity gathered to pay their last respects.

Disclaimer: This article recounts an emotional remembrance of a public figure’s sudden demise, exploring grief and reflective storytelling. Readers who may be sensitive to themes of sudden loss are advised to read with care.