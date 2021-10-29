Puneeth Rajkumar passes away at 46

Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday at the Vikram hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a heart attack, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has confirmed. The actor suffered a heart attack earlier in the day and was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care unit. He developed chest pain in the morning and visited his family doctor for an ECG. Following the ECG, he was asked to rush to the hospital. He was admitted to Vikram Hospital’s ICU in a serious condition around 11.30 am, a doctor at the hospital said. Puneeth’s body is to be kept at Kanteerava stadium for people to pay homage.

Karnataka’s former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah, HD Kumaraswamy, former Prime minister HD Deve Gowda, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and several others from the Indian film industry have offered condolences to Puneeth Rajkumar’s family.

The actor took to Twitter during the early hours of Friday to wish luck to the team of Bhajarangi 2, which stars his brother Shivarajkumar. His tweet read, “Best wishes for the entire team of #Bhajarangi2. @NimmaShivanna @NimmaAHarsha @JayannaFilms.”

Kannada film stars and Puneeth’s elder brother Shivarajkumar reached the hospital earlier in the day. Yash, Darshan, Ravichandran also rushed to the hospital. Security was intensified at the hospital and near the actor’s home in the city’s Sadashivanagar. CM Basavaraj Bommai had also visited the hospital.

Chiranjeevi, R Madhavan, Sonu Sood, Manoj Manchu, Lakshmi Manchu, Prakash Raj, Danish Sait and many others paid their tribute to Puneeth.

Puneeth Rajkumar was the son of veteran actor Rajkumar and Parvathamma. Fondly known as Appu, the actor has appeared in films like Yuvarathnaa, Raajakumara, Rana Vikrama, among others. He was known for hosting Kannadada Kotyadhipati, the Kannada version of the quiz show Who Wants to be a Millionaire.