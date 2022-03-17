On Puneeth Rajkumar’s birthday, Mohanlal, Yash, Suniel Shetty, Varun Tej remember the James star

The who’s who of the Indian film industry on Thursday paid tribute to the late movie icon Puneeth Rajkumar on his birth anniversary. Puneeth, who would have turned 47 today, died of cardiac arrest on October 29 last year.

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal wrote on Twitter, “Dear Puneeth, I’m sure your film #James is going to be a great one. It will have a special place in all our hearts. We miss you… #PuneethRajkumar.”

Dear Puneeth,

I’m sure your film #James is going to be a great one. It will have a special place in all our hearts. We miss you…#PuneethRajkumar pic.twitter.com/n1B3B8UwKk — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) March 16, 2022

Puneeth’s last film James has opened in cinemas today. The film has received a huge opening across Karnataka amid a lot of fanfare.

Remembering Puneeth, actor-filmmaker Rakshit Shetty tweeted, “His persona mirrored his name. Remembering Dr. #PuneethRajkumar, our beloved Appu sir on his birth anniversary. I hope #James is as loved as he is. My best wishes to the team.”

His persona mirrored his name. Remembering Dr. #PuneethRajkumar, our beloved Appu sir on his birth anniversary. I hope #James is as loved as he is. My best wishes to the team 😊 pic.twitter.com/KnALp3wQ9l — Rakshit Shetty (@rakshitshetty) March 17, 2022

Besides Kannada, the film has also been released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

“Puneeth Sir, You have always inspired us with your incredible work and character. You have won millions of hearts and #James will surely be etched in our hearts as your last memory. Welcoming you with all of our heart. Best wishes to the team. #PuneethRajKumarLivesOn,” wished Telugu actor Sai Dharam Tej on his Twitter page.

Puneeth Sir, You have always inspired us with your incredible work and character. You have won millions of hearts and #James will surely be etched in our hearts as your last memory.

Welcoming you with all of

our heart.

Best wishes to the team.#PuneethRajKumarLivesOn pic.twitter.com/OoVoVDOYxy — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) March 16, 2022

“#PuneethRajkumar sir will live forever through his work. My wishes to the entire team of #James. Appu anna your countless fans and all of us really miss you!” Ghani actor Varun Tej wrote on his Twitter handle.

#PuneethRajkumar sir will live forever through his work 🙏 My wishes to the entire team of #James

Appu anna your countless fans and all of us really miss you!🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/zrDl2TnFSw — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) March 16, 2022

Actor Suniel Shetty wrote on social media, “Pained that my friend #PuneethRajkumar is no longer with us & I always wish him peace & salvation. He is missed on his birth anniversary & I pray that his #James is the greatest success & tribute to the legend.”

Pained that my friend #PuneethRajkumar is no longer with us & I always wish him peace & salvation. He is missed on his birth anniversary & I pray that his #James is the greatest success & tribute to the legend 🙏 #RIP #PuneethRajkumarLivesOn #PuneethRajkumarBirthday pic.twitter.com/9GeHkAipIp — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 17, 2022

The smile that never fades,

The warmth which can never be matched,

An Energy which can never be stopped,

A Power which can never be taken away..

He lives on.

Happy Birthday Appu sir. pic.twitter.com/a0oJYRmLrn — Yash (@TheNameIsYash) March 17, 2022

KGF star Yash also remembered Puneeth. “His full post read, “The smile that never fades, The warmth which can never be matched, An Energy which can never be stopped, A Power which can never be taken away.. He lives on. Happy Birthday Appu sir,” he tweeted.