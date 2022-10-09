scorecardresearch
Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife shares GG Gandhada Gudi trailer, wants PM Narendra Modi to see actor’s last film: ‘He always cherished the interactions’

GG Gandhada Gudi trailer: Puneeth Rajkummar's wife Ashwini has also co-produced the film which has been directed by Amoghavarsha.

Puneeth RajkumarPuneeth Rajkumar's wife Ashwini shared the last trailer of his film (Photo: Twitter/ Ashwini)

Puneeth Rajkumar’s wife Ashwini shared the trailer of his last film GG Gandhada Gudi and mentioned that it was close to the actor’s heart. Ashwini addressed her tweet to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media and said the actor would have really wished to share the trailer with him. Ashwini has also co-produced the film which has been directed by Amoghavarsha.

Ashwini wrote on Twitter, “Namaste @narendramodi. Today is an emotional day for us as we are releasing the trailer of #GandhadaGudi, a project close to Appu’s heart. Appu always cherished the interactions with you and would have loved to share with you in person.” The trailer takes fans through picturesque scenes with Rajkumar as he makes an ‘epic’ journey through Karnataka, enjoying the beauty of waterfalls and forests. The film will release on October 28.

She continued, “Appu is not in our midst, but his life and work motivates and gives us the strength to embrace the culture of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’. #GGMovie celebrates cinema and also holds a mirror to the rich heritage, culture, nature, and diversity of our land.”

The synopsis of the film reads, “GG: Gandhadagudi, Dr Puneeth Rajkumar’s final adieu, is a true-to-life, multi-lingual feature film produced by Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar and directed by Amoghavarsha. Dr Puneeth Rajkumar sheds all his stardom and sets out on a journey with Amoghavarsha to discover new stories and unravel secrets in a whole new immersive cinematic experience. #GGMovie is an epic musical celebration of our blessed land, precious culture and incredible stories at an unprecedented scale. Complete with songs and the beauty of nature, it’s a family entertainer.”

Puneeth passed away last year after succumbing to a cardiac arrest.

