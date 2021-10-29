Puneeth Rajkumar (1975-2021): Celebrities mourn the demise of Kannada superstar

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday at Vikram hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a heart attack, confirmed Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.
Puneeth complained of chest pain on Friday morning and visited his family doctor for an ECG. Following the ECG, he was asked to rush to the hospital. He arrived at Vikram Hospital in a serious condition, a doctor at the hospital said.
Puneeth Rajkumar was the son of legendary actor Rajkumar and Parvathamma. He married Ashwini Revanth in 1999. He was fondly called Appu by his fans.
He started his career as a child artist with Bettada Hoovu (1985). The actor won a slew of awards as a child actor, including a National Film Award. He starred in the lead role in over 29 Kannada films, including Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raam, Ajay, Hudugaru and Anjani Putra. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which released early this year.
Besides being an actor, Puneeth was also a singer par excellence. He had revealed that his remuneration from singing goes to charity. In 2012, Puneeth also hosted the first season of Kannadada Kotyadhipati, modelled on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati.
Ram Charan called Puneeth Rajkumar one of the warmest people ever, and said that he will always be missed.
Mammootty mourns Puneeth Rajkumar's death
Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran mourned the death of Puneeth Rajkumar.
Mourning the death of actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Gautham Karthik tweeted his condolence. Sharing a photo of the late actor, he wrote, "So hard to believe that #PuneethRajkumar sir is no more! Loosing such a talented actor is a hard hit for Indian Cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May he R.I.P."
A heartbroken Prakash Raj mourned the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar. Addressing him with his nickname Appu, Prakash Raj tweeted, "Ahh Noooo .. Gone too soon my dear Appu. I’m shattered .. Heart broken .. not fair #BlackFriday #PuneethRajkumar.
Expressing her shock at Puneeth Rajkumar passing away, actor Lakshmi Manchu tweeted, "OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon Broken heart #PuneethRajkumar."
Film star Sonu Sood was probably the first celeb to confirm Puneeth Rajkumar's death. Writing that he will always miss him, Sonu tweeted, "Heartbroken Broken heart. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar.
Karnataka minister Dr Ashwathnarayan in a tweet confirmed the death of actor Puneeth Rajkumar. As per ANI, the minister said in a statement, 'He had accomplished immensely from early age. It is difficult to believe that he, who has always been backbone of constructive programs, is no more.'