Friday, October 29, 2021
Puneeth Rajkumar (1975-2021): Celebrities mourn the demise of Kannada superstar

Puneeth Rajkumar started his career as a child artist with Bettada Hoovu (1985). He starred in the lead role in over 29 Kannada films, including Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raam, Ajay, Hudugaru and Anjani Putra.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 29, 2021 3:42:21 pm
Puneeth Rajkumar Dead, Puneeth Rajkumar Death NewsPuneeth Rajkumar was 46. (Photo: Instagram/puneethrajkumar.official)

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday at Vikram hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a heart attack, confirmed Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Puneeth complained of chest pain on Friday morning and visited his family doctor for an ECG. Following the ECG, he was asked to rush to the hospital. He arrived at Vikram Hospital in a serious condition, a doctor at the hospital said.

Puneeth Rajkumar was the son of legendary actor Rajkumar and Parvathamma. He married Ashwini Revanth in 1999. He was fondly called Appu by his fans.

He started his career as a child artist with Bettada Hoovu (1985). The actor won a slew of awards as a child actor, including a National Film Award. He starred in the lead role in over 29 Kannada films, including Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raam, Ajay, Hudugaru and Anjani Putra. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which released early this year.

Besides being an actor, Puneeth was also a singer par excellence. He had revealed that his remuneration from singing goes to charity. In 2012, Puneeth also hosted the first season of Kannadada Kotyadhipati, modelled on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Live Blog

The who's who of the Indian film industry pays tribute to Puneeth Rajkumar.

15:42 (IST)29 Oct 2021
Ram Charan remembers Puneeth Rajkumar

Ram Charan called Puneeth Rajkumar one of the warmest people ever, and said that he will always be missed.

15:40 (IST)29 Oct 2021
"It is a huge loss for the film fraternity": Mammootty

Mammootty mourns Puneeth Rajkumar's death

15:35 (IST)29 Oct 2021
"Rest in peace superstar," writes Prithviraj Sukumaran

Actor Prithviraj Sukumaran mourned the death of Puneeth Rajkumar.

15:30 (IST)29 Oct 2021
Gautham Karthik pays his condolence to Puneeth's family

Mourning the death of actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Gautham Karthik tweeted his condolence. Sharing a photo of the late actor, he wrote, "So hard to believe that #PuneethRajkumar sir is no more! Loosing such a talented actor is a hard hit for Indian Cinema. My heartfelt condolences to his family. May he R.I.P."

15:26 (IST)29 Oct 2021
Sudheer Babu mourns Puneeth's death
15:24 (IST)29 Oct 2021
Prakash Raj says it's a 'Black Friday

A heartbroken Prakash Raj mourned the demise of Puneeth Rajkumar. Addressing him with his nickname Appu, Prakash Raj tweeted, "Ahh Noooo ..  Gone  too soon my dear Appu. I’m shattered .. Heart broken .. not fair #BlackFriday #PuneethRajkumar.

15:23 (IST)29 Oct 2021
Tovino Thomas mourns Puneeth Rajkumar's death
15:22 (IST)29 Oct 2021
Lakshmi Manchu is shocked at Puneeth's untimely death

Expressing her shock at Puneeth Rajkumar passing away, actor Lakshmi Manchu tweeted, "OMG!!!!!!!! Nooooooo. This can’t be true! How can this be? My deepest condolences to the family. May your soul rest in eternal peace. Gone too soon Broken heart #PuneethRajkumar."

15:21 (IST)29 Oct 2021
Sonu Sood on Puneeth Rajkumar's death

Film star Sonu Sood was probably the first celeb to confirm Puneeth Rajkumar's death. Writing that he will always miss him, Sonu tweeted, "Heartbroken Broken heart. Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar.

15:20 (IST)29 Oct 2021
Karnataka minister confirms Puneeth Rajkumar's death

Karnataka minister Dr Ashwathnarayan in a tweet confirmed the death of actor Puneeth Rajkumar. As per ANI, the minister said in a statement, 'He had accomplished immensely from early age. It is difficult to believe that he, who has always been backbone of constructive programs, is no more.'


On Friday, Puneeth Rajkumar had wished the team of Bhajarangi 2, which stars his brother Shivarajkumar. He had tweeted, "Best wishes for the entire team of #Bhajarangi2. @NimmaShivanna @NimmaAHarsha @JayannaFilms."

Puneeth Rajkumar’s mortal remains will be kept at Kanteerava stadium for people to pay homage.

