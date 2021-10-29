Puneeth Rajkumar (1975-2021): Celebrities mourn the demise of Kannada superstar

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday at Vikram hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a heart attack, confirmed Karnataka Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Puneeth complained of chest pain on Friday morning and visited his family doctor for an ECG. Following the ECG, he was asked to rush to the hospital. He arrived at Vikram Hospital in a serious condition, a doctor at the hospital said.

Puneeth Rajkumar was the son of legendary actor Rajkumar and Parvathamma. He married Ashwini Revanth in 1999. He was fondly called Appu by his fans.

He started his career as a child artist with Bettada Hoovu (1985). The actor won a slew of awards as a child actor, including a National Film Award. He starred in the lead role in over 29 Kannada films, including Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raam, Ajay, Hudugaru and Anjani Putra. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which released early this year.

Besides being an actor, Puneeth was also a singer par excellence. He had revealed that his remuneration from singing goes to charity. In 2012, Puneeth also hosted the first season of Kannadada Kotyadhipati, modelled on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati.