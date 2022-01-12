Prosenjit Chatterjee tests positive for Covid-19, currently in home isolation

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee took to his social media on Wednesday to share that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

“Unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19. After consulting with my doctor, I’m currently in home isolation and hoping for a speedy recovery,” he shared on Instagram.

A few months ago, Prosenjit Chatterjee tweeted at a food delivery service as his order was delayed but he also tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in his tweet.

Prosenjit said that he tweeted as a concerned citizen and not as a film star. “I have tweeted this not as ‘actor Prosenjit Chatterjee’, but as a fellow citizen so that no one faces this kind of problem in the near future. I know some people might laugh at this tweet but I just wanted to make people aware that people hailing from the service industry should be more responsible. I have no personal grudge against anybody. This is not a complaint against anyone,” he wrote.

The tweet generated a lot of buzz on social media.