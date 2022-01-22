Prosenjit Chatterjee tests negative for COVID-19

Updated: January 22, 2022 9:38:40 pm
Bengali film superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee on Saturday announced that he has tested negative for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, the 59-year-old actor shared the news of his recovery from the highly transmissible virus and thanked his fans for their warm wishes. “By God’s grace , I’ve recovered from COVID-19. Thanks to each one of you for the good wishes,” he wrote.
Chatterjee also thanked doctors for their “constant support and guidance”.
On January 12, the actor had has said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was in home isolation.
India on Friday added 3,47,254 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,85,66,027 which includes 9,692 cases of the Omicron variant, according to the Union Health Ministry data.
