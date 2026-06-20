‘Can’t ignore your child’: Prosenjit’s sister on brother’s 3 marriages, estranged daughter

Bengali actor Pallavi Chatterjee has spoken candidly about her brother, superstar Prosenjit Chatterjee, his three marriages and his estranged relationship with his daughter from his second marriage.

Pallavi, daughter of veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee and sister of Prosenjit, spoke about the actor’s personal life during a recent interview, revealing details about family tensions, heartbreaks and the bond she continues to share with her niece.

Recalling Prosenjit’s first marriage to actress Debashree Roy, Pallavi said the union came as a surprise to her and their mother, Ratna Chatterjee.

“Debashree was a bigger star than my brother when they got married. I was not part of their marriage. My mother and I were not invited to the wedding. We were not even informed. We learnt about it from someone else after they got married,” she said.

According to Pallavi, there had been a fallout between Prosenjit and their mother at the time and the two were not on speaking terms.

“Something had happened between my brother and our mother. They had a falling out and were not talking to each other. My mother was heartbroken, though it did not affect me much. It never really mattered to me,” she said.

She added that the family later attended a wedding reception hosted by the couple.

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“The marriage lasted only about a year. I never met Debashree after the wedding and we never really had much of a relationship,” Pallavi said.

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Reconciliation with family after first divorce

Pallavi revealed that Prosenjit reunited with his family after his separation from Debashree.

“After that marriage ended, my brother, my mother and I came back together,” she said.

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The actor later married Aparna Guha Thakurta. Pallavi said her mother passed away while Prosenjit and Aparna were in a relationship.

“My mother passed away when Prosenjit was dating his second wife, Aparna. I am very close to Aparna and my niece,” she said.

Speaking about the end of that marriage, Pallavi added, “They eventually parted ways because of differences. My sister-in-law was heartbroken.”

‘I performed the kanyadaan at his third wedding’

Prosenjit married actress Arpita Pal, now known as Arpita Chatterjee, in 2002. Recalling the wedding, Pallavi said she played an important role in the ceremony.

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“When he married Arpita, I performed the kanyadaan. The wedding took place at my home. I love her,” she said.

Pallavi described her brother as a family-oriented person.

“He is happy with Arpita and their son. He is a very domesticated, grounded person and likes being with his family,” she said.

‘You cannot ignore your own child’

The actress also spoke about Prosenjit’s relationship with his daughter Prerona from his second marriage and admitted that the father and daughter are not in touch.

“Many people get married more than once, and I have no problem with that. Personally, I believe people should do what makes them happy. But children come into this world because of your choice. You cannot ignore your own child,” Pallavi said.

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“You may have differences with your spouse, but what fault is it of the child?”

She said she remains close to both Aparna and her daughter.

“Prosenjit is not in touch with his daughter from his second marriage. I am close to my niece and my former sister-in-law. Whenever they come to Kolkata, we meet.”

Pallavi said she once questioned her brother about the estrangement.

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“I asked my brother why he was not in touch with his daughter. His answer was that his former wife did not want him to stay connected with their daughter. I do not know how much of that is true,” she said.

Describing her niece, she added, “She is a very sensitive child. She is studying law and has grown into a very mature young woman.”

“During her childhood birthdays, people would ask Prosenjit to come, but he could not. Over time, she has also closed that chapter.”

Pallavi said she would be happy to see father and daughter reconnect.

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“I feel that if you want to reach out to someone, you can. She is grown up now. If he wants to reach out, he can. I do not know why he has not done it.”

“I would be very happy if he met his daughter. I would be happy for her because I have gone through similar emotions and I know what a child experiences.”

‘He is more like a child to me’

Despite their differences and distance, Pallavi said she remains deeply protective of her younger brother.

“For me, it has always been the world on one side and my brother on the other. I feel more like a mother to him. Whether he feels the same way, I do not know.”

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“I grew up with him. He was my everything. He was more like a child to me. Even today, I do not feel like an elder sister. He is more like a child to me.”

She revealed that the siblings still exchange messages every day.

“We wish each other good morning every day on WhatsApp. The last time we spoke on the phone was when he received the Padma Shri. He called his son first and I was the second person he informed.”

“Prosenjit comes to Mumbai, but we usually meet only during Rakhi or Bhai Phonta. Otherwise, I may not even know he is in the city. Our relationship works differently.”

About Prosenjit Chatterjee

One of the biggest stars in Bengali cinema, Prosenjit Chatterjee has worked in more than 300 films across a career spanning four decades. The son of veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee and actress Ratna Chatterjee, he began acting as a child artist before becoming Bengali cinema’s leading star in the 1980s and 1990s. He is known for films such as ‘Amar Sangi’, ‘Chokher Bali’, ‘Autograph’, ‘Baishe Srabon’, ‘Jaatishwar’, ‘Mayurakshi’, ‘Gumnaami’ and the streaming series “Jubilee”.

Prosenjit was first married to actress Debashree Roy. After their separation, he married Aparna Guha Thakurta, with whom he has a daughter, Prerona. Following that divorce, he married actress Arpita Chatterjee in 2002. The couple have a son, Trishanjit.

Pallavi Chatterjee, meanwhile, is an actress and producer known for her work in Bengali cinema, including acclaimed films such as ‘Dosar’. She is the daughter of veteran actor Biswajit Chatterjee and the elder sister of Prosenjit.