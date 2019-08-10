Priyanka Chopra on National Award win: Proud to have produced Paani

Priyanka Chopra is ecstatic over the National Award win for her Marathi film Paani. The film won the honour of Best Film on Environment Conservation. Priyanka Chopra, who is presently travelling with husband Nick Jonas on his music tour, shared her joy on social media

She expressed her gratitude in an Instagram post. “I’m so proud to have produced a special film like #Paani. Congratulations to the entire team @purplepebblepictures @madhumalati @siddharthchopra89 for our second National Award. Big congratulations to @adinathkothare and the entire creative team for bringing this challenging and relevant film to its fruition. My sincere gratitude to the jury for recognising our hard work and awarding #Paani with the ‘Best Feature Film on Environment Conservation’. It has given us further impetus to continue on the path of telling the stories we strongly believe in. #Paani was our humble attempt at using entertainment to bring focus to the seriousness of water crises, which is of grave concern the world over. We are so honoured that the film had an impact and that our efforts have been recognised”, the caption read.

Nick Jonas also took to Instagram to congratulate his wife. He wrote, “So amazing! Congrats to everyone at Purple Pebble Pictures! So proud of you @priyankachopa”

Paani has been directed by Adinath Kothare and stars Subodh Bhave and Kishor Kadam in the lead roles. The film attempts to shed light on the water crisis that is affecting the country.

“I’m humbled & overwhelmed to receive this great honour ! My Upcoming Film as an actor and also my directorial debut, “ #PAANI “ has won the #NationalAward for #BestFeatureFilm on environment conservation ! Congratulations to our team ! @priyankachopra @madhuchopra @maheshkothare”, director Adinath tweeted.

Adinath will soon be seen as Dilip Vengsarkar in Ranveer Singh starrer 83.