Priyanka Chopra announces Ventilator 2 after 10 years: ‘Stories that mean something’

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Priyanka Chopra has announced Ventilator 2, a sequel to her first Marathi production, Ventilator (2016). The announcement comes a decade after the original film and the launch of her production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures. Filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar, who wrote and directed the original, will return to helm the sequel as both writer and director.
Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Priyanka looked back at the idea that led her to establish her production company and the importance of the film in its journey. She wrote, “10 years ago, with @purplepebblepictures, I decided I want to tell stories that mean something. Ventilator was one of those very important stories to us at the company. A decade later, we’re coming back to it, with so much more…”
Take a look at her Instagram post here:
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What was Ventilator about?
Released in 2016, Ventilator was a Marathi comedy-drama set against the backdrop of Ganesh Chaturthi. The film followed the Kamerkar family, whose members gather at a hospital after their elderly relative, Gajanan, is admitted and placed on a ventilator just days before the festival.
What begins as a family coming together during a medical crisis gradually becomes a portrait of relationships, generational differences, old resentments and unresolved conflicts. With humour woven into an emotionally charged situation, the film explored the complexities of family bonds and how a crisis can bring people together while also exposing the fractures between them.
The ensemble cast included Ashutosh Gowariker, Jitendra Joshi, Sulabha Arya, Viju Khote, Satish Alekar and Achyut Potdar, among others. Priyanka Chopra, too, made a special appearance in the film.
Written and directed by Mapuskar, Ventilator went on to win three National Film Awards. Mapuskar won Best Director, while the film also received awards for Best Editing and Best Sound Mixing.
Priyanka Chopra’s personal connection with Ventilator
For Priyanka, the film was significant beyond being her debut Marathi production. The actor had spoken about the personal connection she felt with its story, particularly because her late father, Ashok Chopra, had been on a ventilator. She had earlier said that she wanted to make the film for him. The project also marked Priyanka’s first major step into film production.
Over the past decade, Purple Pebble Pictures has backed films across languages and genres, including Pahuna: The Little Visitors, Firebrand, Paani, The Sky Is Pink and The White Tiger. The banner has also focused on bringing regional stories to wider audiences.
Ventilator 2 is scheduled to release in 2027 and will be produced by Priyanka Chopra, her mother Dr Madhu Chopra and Mapuskar under Purple Pebble Pictures and Magij Pictures. Details about the cast, storyline and production schedule are yet to be announced.