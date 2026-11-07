Priyanka Chopra announces Ventilator 2 after 10 years: ‘Stories that mean something’

Priyanka Chopra has announced Ventilator 2, a sequel to her first Marathi production, Ventilator (2016). The announcement comes a decade after the original film and the launch of her production banner, Purple Pebble Pictures. Filmmaker Rajesh Mapuskar, who wrote and directed the original, will return to helm the sequel as both writer and director.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram, Priyanka looked back at the idea that led her to establish her production company and the importance of the film in its journey. She wrote, “10 years ago, with @purplepebblepictures, I decided I want to tell stories that mean something. Ventilator was one of those very important stories to us at the company. A decade later, we’re coming back to it, with so much more…”