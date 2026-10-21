Premada Ooralli beats Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar films to become 6th-highest Kannada grosser ever

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Premada Ooralli, which initially struggled to secure even a handful of shows without distributor backing, has now surpassed films starring Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar and Darshan to become the sixth-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time. By profit margin, it also ranks as the most profitable film in Kannada cinema history.
Premada Ooralli crosses Rs 100 cr mark
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 102.19 crore worldwide, adding another Rs 2.37 crore on Day 27. On Day 26, it collected Rs 4.25 crore gross in India across 943 shows and Rs 20 lakh overseas, taking its total for the day to Rs 4.45 crore.
The film recorded an occupancy of 72% and has registered a footfall of 5.7 million so far. These figures are for its original Kannada version. Following its box office success, the makers have also planned a Telugu release under the title Premane Oorilo. Reports suggest that production plans and distribution discussions are also underway for dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.
Premada Ooralli is the sixth highest-grossing Kannada film ever
With its worldwide collection approaching Rs 105 crore, Premada Ooralli has climbed to the sixth spot among the highest-grossing Kannada films of all time. The film has surpassed the collections of Puneeth Rajkumar-starrer James and Sudeep-starrer Vikrant Rona to secure the sixth position.
The top five, according to the figures cited, are KGF: Chapter 2, Kantara: Chapter 1, Kantara, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups and KGF: Chapter 1.
However, Toxic, reportedly made on a budget exceeding Rs 500 crore, has underperformed at the box office, making its high gross less indicative of profitability.
Premada Ooralli earns 50 times its budget
Premada Ooralli has also emerged as a remarkable box office success relative to its reported budget of Rs 2 crore. With earnings more than 50 times its production cost, it has achieved an exceptional return on investment.
For comparison, KGF: Chapter 2, reportedly made on a budget of Rs 100 crore, earned around Rs 1,200 crore worldwide, translating to roughly 12 times its budget. Kantara: Chapter 1, made on a reported budget of Rs 120 crore, has earned nearly seven times its production cost. The first Kantara, made on a budget of Rs 16 crore, earned more than 25 times its budget, while KGF: Chapter 1, reportedly made for Rs 80 crore, collected around Rs 250 crore.
Premada Ooralli director had no work for five years
Its journey to success, however, was far from easy. The film initially struggled to secure even 60 shows, and filmmaker Manoj Kumar had begun to lose hope that it would reach audiences. With little marketing and virtually no awareness surrounding the film, its theatrical prospects appeared uncertain.
Manoj Kumar began his career as a torchboy at single-screen theatres in Karnataka before making his directorial debut with the 2021 film Akshi, which won him a National Film Award. Despite that recognition, he reportedly struggled to find work for five years, with several industry figures turning down his projects on the assumption that “art films don’t make money”.
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Determined to break free from that perception, Manoj spent five years developing an emotional drama with a commercial approach. He cast television actors Shree Raam and Ramila Shivu alongside film actors Thapaswini Poonacha and Rangayana Raghu. The film was shot in a remote part of Karnataka on a limited budget.
With just 60 shows secured, the makers resorted to an unusual promotional strategy: they printed wedding invitation-style cards and distributed them to people on the streets, urging them to give the film a chance.
The film opened to a modest Rs 9 lakh but soon picked up at the box office, fuelled by positive word of mouth. Without an extensive marketing campaign, audience recommendations helped turn the small-budget production into a major commercial success.
An era of small films
Premada Ooralli now joins the ranks of small-budget Indian films such as Hanu-Man, Laalo, Deool Band 2, Thaai Kizhavi, Vaazha 2 and Anaganaga Oka Raju, which have reportedly delivered impressive box office results despite modest production budgets. Its success is particularly striking at a time when several big-budget films have struggled to recover their costs.