Premada Ooralli beats Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar films to become 6th-highest Kannada grosser ever

Premada Ooralli, which initially struggled to secure even a handful of shows without distributor backing, has now surpassed films starring Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar and Darshan to become the sixth-highest-grossing Kannada film of all time. By profit margin, it also ranks as the most profitable film in Kannada cinema history.

Premada Ooralli crosses Rs 100 cr mark

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 102.19 crore worldwide, adding another Rs 2.37 crore on Day 27. On Day 26, it collected Rs 4.25 crore gross in India across 943 shows and Rs 20 lakh overseas, taking its total for the day to Rs 4.45 crore.

The film recorded an occupancy of 72% and has registered a footfall of 5.7 million so far. These figures are for its original Kannada version. Following its box office success, the makers have also planned a Telugu release under the title Premane Oorilo. Reports suggest that production plans and distribution discussions are also underway for dubbed versions in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.