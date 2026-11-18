Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu and filmmaker-husband Raj Nidimoru are making the most of the final days before welcoming their first child together. The couple recently hosted an intimate puja ceremony at home, surrounded by family members and elders who gathered to bless the expectant parents. Samantha offered fans a glimpse of the special occasion through a series of pictures shared on Instagram.

For the ceremony, Samantha opted for a red Anarkali suit, while Raj complemented her in a cream-coloured kurta and white pyjamas. One of the photographs showed the couple sitting together and looking at each other lovingly. Other pictures captured them participating in the rituals, with elders from both families placing their hands over Samantha’s head and blessing her.

The actor also shared a picture with her mother, Ninette Prabhu, and posed with the women in the family. She captioned the collection of photographs simply, “us”, accompanied by a white heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

The latest ceremony comes after Samantha and Raj celebrated a traditional Seemantham ceremony in September. The ceremony was performed at Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

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Samantha has also been keeping her followers entertained with glimpses of her pregnancy journey. In one of her recent Instagram Stories, she shared a meme featuring a pregnant woman snacking, alongside the question, “What are your plans this week?” The response listed the same plan for every day, from Monday to Sunday: “Maybe have a baby.”

Earlier, the actor gave her own spin to elaborate maternity photoshoots. Sharing a picture of herself lounging comfortably on a sofa in black sunglasses, she showed off her baby bump and wrote, “Consider this my maternity shoot.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

She has also posted videos of herself exercising during pregnancy, including clips of her lifting weights and maintaining her fitness routine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha pregnancy announcement

Samantha announced her pregnancy in June 2026 during the success meet of her Telugu film Maa Inti Bangaaram. Speaking about her plans after completing her ongoing commitments, the actor said she would take a break from acting to focus on motherhood.

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“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” she said.

She later shared a photo on Instagram flaunting her baby bump.

Maa Inti Bangaaram, directed by Nandini Reddy, also marked Samantha’s return to the big screen as a leading actor and her involvement as a producer under her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. She had previously made a cameo appearance in the 2025 Telugu film Subham, the production house’s first release.

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Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru’s relationship

Samantha and Raj first crossed paths professionally while working on the second season of The Family Man, which premiered in 2021. Samantha played Raji in the series, created by Raj Nidimoru and his creative partner Krishna DK. The two later reunited for Citadel: Honey Bunny, the Indian instalment of the global Citadel franchise, which also featured Varun Dhawan.

Speculation about their relationship gathered momentum after they were spotted together at public events and shared glimpses of their outings on social media.

The couple eventually tied the knot on December 1, 2025, in an intimate ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. Samantha shared photographs from their wedding on Instagram, confirming their marriage.