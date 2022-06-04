scorecardresearch
Saturday, June 04, 2022
Prashanth Neel rings in his birthday with KGF themed party. See photos with Yash, Prabhas

KGF director Prashanth Neel celebrated his birthday with Prabhas and Yash. The Salaar star also penned a note and shared a picture from the film's set.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 4, 2022 2:18:06 pm
Prashanth Neel- Prabhas- YashPrabhas and Yash attended Prashanth Neel's birthday bash in Bangaluru. (Photos: Hombale Films/ Twitter)

KGF 2 director Prashanth Neel brought in his birthday with the film’s star Yash. The duo was also joined by Prabhas, who is presenting working with Prashanth on his next Salaar. The team also celebrated 50 days of KGF 2.

Hombale Films took to their official Twitter handle to share pictures from the birthday celebrations. Their tweet read, “The 2 dynamites of Indian cinema @ThenameisYash and #Prabhas came together to celebrate the Showman’s @prashanth_neel birthday ❤️ A special gesture for the special one by Darling Prabhas, came all the way from Hyderabad to Bengaluru for the celebration! #HBDPrashanthNeel.”

The production house backed Yash’s KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2, and is now producing Salaar as well.

Prabhas took to his social media platforms to share a picture with the filmmaker from the sets of Salaar to wish him on his birthday. Along with the picture, he wrote, “Here’s wishing a very Happy Birthday to you @prashanthneel! To happiness and success, always. See you soon! #Salaar.”

Prabhas- Prashanth Neel- Salar set Prabhas and Prashanth Neel on the sets of Salaar. (Photo: Prabhas/ Instagram)

Prabhas and Prashant’s Salaar is touted as one of the biggest collaborations coming as a pan India offering from the filmmaker and actor duo. In Salaar, Prabhas is expected to perform high octane action sequences. The film also stars Shruti Haasan and Disha Patani.

