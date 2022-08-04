scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 04, 2022

Pranitha Subhash criticised for sitting at her husband’s feet during ritual; actor says, ‘I ignore trolls’

Pranitha Subhash shared a picture from the Bheemana Amavasya ritual, where she was sitting at her husband's feet. The actor has now reacted to trolls who criticised her.

Updated: August 4, 2022 4:55:07 pm
Pranitha Subhash gets trolled for sitting at husband's feet during ritual.

A few days ago, Pranitha Subhash, known for her Tamil and Kannada films, shared a picture from Bheemana Amavasya, a Hindu ritual for the long life of male members of a family. In the photo, Pranitha was seen sitting at her husband’s feet, which led to mixed reactions online.

While many pointed out the ingrained sexism in the ritual, another section backed the actor for upholding customs.

Now, in an interview with ETimes, the actor has said, “Just because I’m an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual (sic).” She also added that trolls were outnumbered by the support she has received for sticking to traditions.

“Well, everything in life has two sides. But in this case, 90 per cent of the people had a good word to say. The rest, I ignore,” the actor said.

Pranitha got married to businessman Nitin Raju in 2021. They have a daughter.

Pranitha Subhash was last seen in Ajay Devgn’s Bhuj: The Pride of India. Over the years, Pranitha has acted in many popular Kannada and Tamil films, including Suriya’s Masss, Karthi’s Saguni and Upendra’s Brahma.

First published on: 04-08-2022 at 04:53:51 pm

