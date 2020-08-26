Prakash Raj starts shooting for KGF 2

KGF 2 is helmed by Prashanth Neel.

Actor Prakash Raj on Wednesday started shooting for KGF: Chapter 2. The shooting for the second part is taking place at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Stadium.

Prakash tweeted photos from the sets, where he could be seen receiving instructions from director Prashanth Neel. Going by the pictures, he seems to be shooting along with Malavika Avinash, who plays a television journalist in the movie.

Prakash Raj was not a part of KGF, which came out in 2018. And it remains to be seen what character he’s playing in the second part.

Start Camera..Action… BACK TO WORK.. pic.twitter.com/LzFFhJrsjG — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 26, 2020

The production of the KGF 2 hit the wall following the coronavirus-induced lockdown. It is said that there are about 24 days of shoot remaining. And the filmmakers have planned to shoot the remaining portions in the next 15 days. The climax portion will be shot depending on the availability of Sanjay Dutt.

Welcome on board @prakashraaj sir.

We resume shoot finally for #KGFCHAPTER2

Thank you everyone for all the love and excitement towards the movie.

Wish us all the luck🙏 pic.twitter.com/AmPS9PDh2o — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) August 26, 2020

The seasoned Bollywood star was roped in to play the main antagonist Adheera. The makers also recently released his character look, which took the internet by storm. However, due to health reasons, Dutt had to excuse himself for his treatment.

The story of KGF is set in the backdrop of 1980s India. And it follows the journey of an orphan boy in the quest for power and wealth.

